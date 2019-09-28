Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa told the city council recently she received a phone call from a number she didn’t recognize. She let it go to voice mail and heard that her Social Security number had been compromised. After calling the number, a woman in Canada was dumbfounded to learn her number was used for the phony call. Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons said legitimate numbers are often “spoofed” to get victims to answer. He advised never picking up a call from an unknown number.
Negotiations are taking place between the City of Chino Hills and Boys Republic for property to build filtration equipment to remove the chemical TCP from city wells that have been shut down since December 2017. The state set new contamination levels that have forced all cities to clean up their water. It’s costing Chino Hills $1 million a year to import water until the treatment facility can be built, expected to cost $5 million. Chino took care of its problem in August 2017.
The Chino Hills City Council adjourned Tuesday in memory of Juan Liu, 31, who died in the Eucalyptus Avenue crosswalk after being struck by a vehicle Sept. 14, and Montclair City Councilwoman Trisha Martinez, 48, who died Sept. 21 from cervical cancer.
Mosquitoes will bite even in the cooler months so keep wearing repellent outdoors, advises the West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District. Though the calendar reads September, the temperature and number of hours of daylight determine the amount of mosquito activity.
School board meetings are shorter since student performances and presentations were eliminated. The board also moved its start time to 6 p.m. to make meetings more efficient, according to the district.
Construction plans for a three-story 130,149-square-foot self-storage facility have been submitted to the City of Chino Hills. It will be built at the southwest corner of Fairfield Ranch Road and Soquel Canyon Parkway/Central Avenue where Denny’s is located.
The California Supreme Court, in a series of six unanimous rulings this month, rejected the governor’s efforts to seal key clemency records, ensuring transparency in a critical aspect of the criminal justice process. Gov. Gavin Newsom sought to keep secret the files the Governor submits in support of his requests for the Supreme Court’s consent to grant clemency to twice-convicted felons. “These latest rulings will ensure transparency for the executive branch’s use of its substantial clemency power,” said David Snyder, executive director of the First Amendment Coalition.
The number of unmarried partners living together in the United States nearly tripled in two decades from 6 million to 17 million, according to the census bureau, making up 7 percent of the adult population.
Join the Army soon at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Plans have been submitted to the city for an 1,800-square-feet U.S. Army recruitment center.
Refrain from vaping, urges the California Department of Public Health, until investigations into illnesses and death are completed. As of Sept. 24, the Department had received reports that 90 people with a history of vaping were hospitalized for severe breathing problems and lung damage, and two had died. Across the U.S., there are more than 500 reports of lung damage associated with vaping.
A barefoot homeless man from Ohio was provided with shoes, snacks, and a hygiene kit by Chino’s Social Work Action Group (SWAG) that made calls to get him into the Central City Lutheran Mission program in San Bernardino. Once he has completed the 90-day program, he will be assisted with housing.
An honor walk for patients on life support, whose families have agreed to donate their organs, was held last week for Isabel Prado, 13-year-old daughter of Jessica Ramirez of Chino, at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital. Staff lined the hallway as Isabel was wheeled to surgery, followed by family members. Isabel was born with Rett Syndrome, a genetic mutation that affects brain development. She spent her final weeks on life support.
A 5-year-old boy was assisted by a case manager from the city of Chino to receive school bus transportation after his mother was referred to the school district’s HOPE Family Resource Center. The two have been living at a hotel and using public transportation. They were provided with hygiene items, a backpack with school supplies and a pair of shoes for the boy. The mother was told about a school program that provides food every Friday.
California State University (CSU) proposes that high school students complete an additional math or science course, or an additional elective such as statistics, computer science, coding, or engineering. If approved by the state board of education, the requirement will take effect in 2026 for incoming CSU freshmen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.