In the fall of 1621, the Pilgrims -- early settlers of Plymouth Colony -- held a three-day feast to celebrate a bountiful harvest. Many regard this event as the nation’s first Thanksgiving. Historians have recorded harvest ceremonies of thanks among other groups of European settlers in North America, including the British colonists in Virginia, as early as 1619. The estimated population of American colonists in 1620 was 2,499.
Thanksgiving became a U.S. holiday on Oct. 3, 1863, when President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the last Thursday of November as a national day of thanksgiving. President Franklin Roosevelt officially declared that Thanksgiving should always be celebrated on the fourth Thursday of the month, to encourage more holiday sales.
Linda Fenner, the Champion’s top advertising account executive, retires this week after 25 years with the paper. She first came to work here in classified ad sales in 1989, then took leave for five years after her son was born. She returned, to work in display ad sales in 1995. She is succeeded by Kim Madrid, former ad sales representative who has returned to the department.
Trustee Joe Schaffer, speaking “as a parent” during a recent school board meeting, said he appreciates the district eliminating the cumbersome task of parents having to complete information in student enrollment packets each fall. Parents may sign up for the district’s new online registration system at chino.k12.ca.us. The same complaint has been made by board members going back decades.
The Chino Hills council recently authorized $479,433 for the purchase of a 2020 Vactor Hydro-Excavator that excavates around broken water mains without damaging other utilities.
Volunteers donated $10,888 in service to the city of Chino in October. The calculation was made by multiplying the number of hours volunteered by the $15.06 an hour a community services leader is paid. Volunteers were used at the Chino Youth Museum, after school programs at Borba, Cortez, Cattle and Newman elementary schools; the Senior Center, Halloween Spooktacular, Senior Center Spooky Dance, Chino Community Garden workshops, and after school programs at Borba, Cortez, Cattle and Newman elementary schools.
Amy's Farm in south Ontario usually sells fresh turkeys for Thanksgiving but did not do so this year because of Newcastle disease, which affects poultry.
In past years, customers participated in choosing a live turkey and preparing it themselves on the farm.
In October, Chino Senior Center case managers provided resources and referrals 108 times, according to the Community Services staff. Included were rental assistance, security deposit and utility assistance. Two seniors were also helped through the Prescription Assistance Through Community Help program (PATCH).
As part of The Great American Smokeout, a day to encourage smokers to quit, events were held last week at the Chino Teen Center at Monte Vista Park and Ramona Junior High. The County Department of Health, Chino Police and others in collaboration with the school district provided food, games and information that included the dangers of e-cigarettes or vaping.
Jojo's Pizza Kitchen, which was opened by Joe and Anita Bonafede in the early 1990s, closed for business earlier this month, according to Kerry Cisneroz, in his Chino Memories Facebook site. The pizza restaurant was located in Chino Hills on Peyton Drive and Chino Avenue.
Chino Hills resident LaMelo Ball became the youngest player in Australia’s National Basketball League history to record a triple-double in a season game. He finished Sunday’s game with 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the Illawarra Hawks’ 114-106 overtime win over Cairns Taipans. Older brother Lonzo is currently with the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans.
