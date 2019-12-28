The California Department of Corrections is forging ahead with its plans to build a mental health facility at the California Institution for Men (CIM) in Chino and expects it to be completed in a few years, Chino Councilman Mark Hargrove learned while attending a recent CIM advisory committee meeting. The city of Chino has vowed to fight the project on the grounds that CIM needs major repairs before any new structures goes up.
There have been 16 influenza deaths in California since Sept. 29 when the flu season began, according to the California Department of Public Health in a report it released earlier this month. Two influenza-associated deaths in children under the age of 18 have been reported to the health department.
History note: Roswell Avenue west of Chino once had two names. Part was also called Nelson Avenue. In 1941, after a petition was submitted by three-fourths of the property owners, the county board of supervisors established Roswell as the name from Schaefer to Phillips avenues. The street had never been formally named by the county. Nelson was the first family to settle along the street, according to the Champion.
School board members were each given a box of desserts, and one single Della Robbia wreath to share from Boys Republic this year. Principal Carl Hampton explained that demand this year for wreaths, which are customarily gifted to each member at the December meeting, exceeded production. The wreath was placed in the school board room.
