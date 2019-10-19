More than eight tons of waste were removed from the Los Serranos community during a neighborhood cleanup Sept. 28 when the City of Chino Hills partnered with waste hauler Republic Services for the four-hour event. Six 30-yard bins were filled.
Governor Newsom signed legislation last week to mandate school start times of 8 a.m. for middle schools and 8:30 a.m. for high schools starting in the 2021-23 school year. California is the first state to enact a law intended to give students more sleep time. (See Rolltop Roundup, for comment.)
The city of Montclair is adding a 100-foot aerial truck to its fire fleet because of the increase in higher structures in its district, catching up with its neighbors, including Chino. The used truck was available from Henderson, Nevada, and will cost the city $700,000 to put in service.
Fall hours began Oct. 1 for Chino Hills State Park: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The campground will be closed until March because of improvements and repairs to the water system. Park officials suggest leaving the early morning and evening hours to the wildlife.
Medicare’s open enrollment period began this week and continues through Dec. 7. Those who want to look into new Medicare health and drug plans may visit the Medicare website at medicare.gov/index.
A 60-foot tall AT&T cell tower, camouflaged as a eucalyptus tree, has been proposed for an open space area owned by the City of Chino Hills north of Grand Avenue, east of Calle San Marcos.
Hampton Inn & Suites in the Crossroads Entertainment Center in Chino Hills will finally sell beer and wine. The city’s first hotel, in operation for more than a decade, attempted to obtain a license in 2008 but a change in ownership delayed the plans. The planning commission approved the permit Tuesday. Alcohol will not be allowed in the pool area because glass containers are prohibited.
A truck inspection station is planned on the I-15 at the top of Cajon Pass. Caltrans is seeking comments on the proposed weight station for the southbound I-15 just north of Oak Hill Road, before the descent into the San Bernardino Valley. In 2018, the agricultural inspection station at Yermo for westbound traffic was abandoned and the operation moved to the Nevada border.
The best real estate in Chino Hills is the vacant land next to The Shoppes at Chino Hills, known as The Shoppes 2, according to the city’s commerical broker. JLL Consultants told the planning commision Tuesday they haven’t found the right fit and they’re saving the land for “something special.”
Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles, which includes troops in the Chino Valley, will participate in a Raytheon-sponsored Girl Scout Cyber Challenge today in Los Angeles where they will learn cybersecurity skills.
Chaffey College joined community colleges in the state last week to advocate for its undocumented students. Chaffey’s population reportedly includes about 1,300 undocumented, including those who had Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status, a legal protection that ended in 2017.
The governor signed a proclamation declaring Oct. 14, 2019 as “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” in California. Some states have replaced Columbus Day because of a movement to no longer honor the Italian explorer, who like other European explorers of the New World, is believed to have committed atrocities against indigenous people.
