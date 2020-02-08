Two of the victims of the Jan. 26 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others, included former Chino City Councilman Gary George’s daughter and granddaughter, Sarah and Payton Chester. The Chino council adjourned this week’s meeting in memory of those killed in the crash.
Mail ballots for the March 3 Primary were mailed this week. This year no return postage is required—it’s being picked up by the county.
Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen, who made six tackles in Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers, is the son of 1972 Chino High School graduate Roxanne Gleave Sorensen. Daniel played football at Colton High and Southern Utah University before signing with the Chiefs during the 2014 season.
Chino Valley commuters and the tens of thousands of others who take the 91 Freeway are one small step closer to getting some relief on the congested roadway. The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) has approved $15 million to help fund the $36.2 million regular, general-purpose lane on the westbound 91 from the Green River Road on-ramp to the Route 241 toll road. Environmental studies and design are underway. Construction is slated later this year. The lane is expected to open by the end of 2021.
Stan Stewart, Chino police chief from January 2007 to November 2009, visited the Chino Police Department recently from his home in Texas. Longtime city officials and police officers were surprised that the former chief, who only sported a mustache, now has long hair and a big beard.
Next Thursday (Feb 13) about 100 Chino Valley high school seniors will fill adult roles during mock meetings at the school district board room and at the city halls and will act as school principals for the morning as part of the 40th annual Student Government Day.
