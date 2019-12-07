(Part one appeared November 2)
The establishment in the late 1910s by William R. Rowland, William Benjamin (Ben) Scott and Harry Chandler of the Tres Hermanos Ranch as a “gentlemen’s ranch” included the building of a house atop a knoll, the creation of a small lake, the construction of stables and outbuildings. There were also occasional social gatherings of rest and relaxation for these three tycoons of regional oil and real estate.
An early reported example of a ranch event was in October 1919 when the Times covered a six-course dinner held at Tres Hermanos. Two sisters from Pomona sang and played piano for guests, who included Mr. Scott and Mr. Chandler along with such well-known figures as Moses Sherman (a major developer with Mr. Chandler of much of the San Fernando Valley including Sherman Oaks), Times official Francis X. Pfaffinger, Union Oil Company general manager E.W. Clark, real estate and oil developer Max H. Whittier, and Juan José Lopez, whose family was among the earliest Spanish-era settlers of Los Angeles.
Mr. Scott, only in his early fifties, died suddenly in fall 1920 and his share of Tres Hermanos passed to his children, Josephine and Keith. Mr. Rowland passed away in spring 1926 and his interest in the ranch was sold to the Scott children and Mr. Chandler. The ranch continued to be used for visits and events, although documentation is somewhat scarce.
A group of photographs from 1925 show Josephine Scott and a friend at Tres Hermanos, with the former astride a horse in a couple of views and the latter resting on a hammock on the porch of the ranch house. A 1933 picnic was noted in the Times as taking place on the “Chandler Tres Hermanos Ranch at Pomona.” The article observed that the event included “the traditional ants, in shades of red and black, and the usual arguments as to whose chicken salad was the best.” The piece continued: “baseball and overeating were participated in” by Mr. Chandler and thirteen guests.
A bit of legal trouble came up two years later when a roundup was held at Tres Hermanos. The unnamed owners of several hundred head of the ranch’s cattle were hauled into the Chino court of Judge Edwin Rhodes. The charge by Deputy Sheriff Jack Brown was that the defendants placed their brands “on certain cattle without first registering the brands with the State Inspector.”
A brief Times article in spring 1938 recorded the hosting of another picnic and baseball game on the ranch, promising there would be better access. The previous year’s festivities were affected by muddy unpaved roads leading in from the Diamond Bar Ranch.
The sole surviving visitor from the years that followed is Gwendolyn Garland Babcock, a granddaughter of Harry Chandler, who gave me an oral history interview this past March. Mrs. Babcock said she visited several times with her family in the 1940s and 1950s and fondly remembered picnics, overnight stays in the ranch house and hunting. She contracted polio at a young age and uses a wheelchair, so was not able to participate in the hunting with her father and brother. She did, however, have a car outfitted for her to use and remembered adventurous drives on Tres Hermanos. She also obtained a pilot’s license, used a small plane customized for her and told of some wonderful flights over the ranch during the late 1950s.
Chandler and Scott family visits lessened in the 1960s and 1970s, though cattle ranching by lease continued. A Metropolitan Water District pipeline built through the ranch in the 1960s led to an effort by a Pomona water company to acquire it for a reservoir, but that fell through. In 1978, Tres Hermanos was sold to the City of Industry.
There was talk over the years of housing developments, a reservoir and water delivery system, and, more recently, a solar farm. The agreement earlier this year by Industry in partnership with Chino Hills and Diamond Bar to determine the future of the ranch is said to include public access and use. Hopefully, its history will have a prominent place.
(Paul Spitzzeri, historian and author who lives in Chino Hills, maintains a blog on the history of Carbon Canyon called carboncanyonchronicle.blogspot.com.
