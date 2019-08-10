I am an eighth grader attending Canyon Hills Jr. High School. We recently had a wildfire near our house. I want to thank the fire department for all their efforts in keeping everyone's houses safe. There were many fire engines and helicopters involved with this fire. I know that one house was lost, but it could have been worse.
I am inspired by the fire department and law enforcement agency during this crisis. I would like to be involved in law enforcement in the future.
Micah Luck, Chino Hills
