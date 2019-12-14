Congress is debating proposals to lower drug costs and it's time for them to act and see that it's done.
Rue the day ever comes that one finds themselves with a disease or condition that requires a certain drug and your insurance will not cover it. I know of someone who was prescribed a drug that may have helped to extend his life, but the price was so high he needed help to get it and by the time he was able to find help it was too late. No drug should be priced out of reach for those who truly need it. Even with insurance coverage, copays can still be very expensive. Pharmaceutical companies cannot be allowed to play God.
Greed should not dictate the cost of a drug, and no one who is prescribed a drug should be out of luck because it's so expensive that only the wealthy can afford it.
People who are sick need care, compassion, and affordable drugs.The last thing they need is to feel desperate.
Cindy Etchison, Chino
