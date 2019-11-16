It was nice reading the article about the Purple Heart recipient, Pete Garcia. It is heartbreaking to hear the stories of how Vietnam veterans were treated on their return home to our country. I want to applaud Pete Garcia for having the courage to talk about his time and experience in Vietnam. My father is also a Vietnam veteran and still to this day will not talk about his experiences during that time.
I can't imagine what that time must have been like for our men serving our country. I would like to thank Pete Garcia and all the people who served in the Vietnam War and let them know we are grateful for everything they had done.
Rhonda Wallace, Chino Hills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.