Recently two people lost their lives crushed by an overturned semi on the 71 Freeway. For years the 71 to 91 transition has been a safety problem as it transitions from 4 lanes to 2 and then essentially to 1 lane east and 1 lane west. The resulting daily backup often reaches Pine Avenue, 4.6 miles away. West bound commuters willing to be patient wait on the right lane and those in a hurry move to the left lane, eager to cut in front of the backup. Frustrations rise. For others it turns into unsafe decision making time. For years this story repeats itself every morning of my commute. Yet, the council repeats "it's not in our control", "we are working with Caltrans", "there are three agencies involved and not cooperating..." and nothing happens. Traffic control lights continue to cause a significant backup. Putting up a flashing sign that traffic is "slowing down" is not the solution. People know traffic is slowing, they have 3 to 4 miles of backup as a clear visual clue. The 71 freeway needs to be widened the full four lanes all the way to the 91 transition so traffic flows smoothly. Barriers should be added to prevent cars from cutting ahead of the backed up traffic. Our council needs to push harder. Build a stronger coalition. Get Amazon and other big companies in Chino and Corona involved. The longer we wait the more lives will be lost
Luis Esparza, Chino Hills.
