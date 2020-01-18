As a Muslim, I admire and respect Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the values he taught. There are many parallels between what Dr. King wanted for the country and what Islam teaches.
The Qur'an teaches that we are all equal and the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) said in his farewell speech that “all men, whatever nation or tribe they belong to, and whatever station in life they may hold, are equal.” These are the exact things Dr. King was fighting for--equal rights for all, regardless of their race. This is why I am happy and proud that we have a federal holiday to celebrate and remember Dr. King and his life’s work.
Ramlah Sayed, Chino Hills
The writer is a member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Chino
