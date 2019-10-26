I am so ashamed of my country. President Trump is taking us into a realm that our Founding Fathers hoped to avoid.
Trump does not believe in democracy. He wants to be a “supreme leader.”
He has alienated our democratic allies, England and Germany. He totally threw the Kurds to the wolves. And now we are pimping out our dedicated military to despotic countries like Saudi Arabia.
Members of the Republican party who continue to support this out of control, egomaniac disgust me.
Sandra Rose, Chino
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.