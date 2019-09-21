Serra Vithlani, a student member of the Parks and Recreation Commission, made the suggestions of adding pickleball courts to the wish list of improvements for our city. Students are learning this game at school, but there is limited space to play in the city in their free time.
There is a dedicated group that plays regularly at Grand Ave. Park on a substandard surface.
As this game increases in popularity, more courts will be needed and those currently in use, upgraded. I hope our city council and parks and recreation department can get together to make plans for additional pickleball courts.
Karen Roush, Chino Hills
