I'm writing to reach out to local residents to help protect Abacherli Hills (and all local hills). The hills are threatened to be turned into more concrete, asphalt and roof tops. Butterfield Ranch residents will no longer enjoy their views of the beautiful hills and wildlife. All the natural resources and wildlife will be sealed in a concrete casket, with stop signs and traffic lights as their tombstones.
Will city officials not stop until everything is covered with houses? Do we not have any responsibility to preserve nature and its resources? Is greed the only dictating force? I'm asking all local residents who oppose this destruction of Chino Hills' natural beauty to contact the Chino Hills Community Director.
So much of Chino/Chino Hills history and culture has already been erased; something needs to be done to preserve what little we have left. If not for yourself and the future generations, do it for the wildlife which has no say in the destruction of its natural habitat, all in the name of human greed.
A few of our local animal species that will be decimated are the Red-tailed Hawk, Golden Eagle (protected species), Burrowing Owl (species of Special Concern),California Gnatcatcher (endangered species), Great Horned owl, Barn Owl, Kangaroo mice, Mountain Lion, Bobcat, Racoon, three species of rattle snake (Mohave green, Western Diamondback, Sidewinder), Red Racer snake, King Snake, Gopher Snake, Mexican Red Wolf , Coyotes, Fox and countless others. Not to mention all the native species of plants. You can walk in the canyons and hear it humming with thousands of bees foraging for nectar.
We are very lucky to have such natural treasures so close to home. They must be preserved.
William J. Gariador, Chino
