I was unaware that September is Pedestrian Safety Month until I read the Sept. 7 Champion. I have noticed that many parents, eager to get their children to school on time, often ignore the signs like “No Stopping” at school parking lots. Recently I observed two vehicles blocking entrance to handicapped parking spaces in a school parking lot. One was left unattended.
I also witnessed a mom dropping off her kindergarten aged child (who walked by herself in between parked vehicles) toward her school entrance gate.
It only takes one act of carelessness and one moment of lack of focus to cause a fatal accident or one that could leave a child disabled for life. I implore parents to follow the parking lot rules at their children’s school and look out for the little ones who could dart into a parking lot when you least expect it.
I have such a child, who is autistic - and who sometimes does this. I have rescued her on many occasions from incoming school traffic that disregards directions. Parking security and duty teachers cannot take the place of a parent’s responsibility.
Sindi Wasserman, Chino
