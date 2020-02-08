Butterfield teachers
In today’s society we often hear praise going to our military, pro athletes, musicians, Hollywood celebrities and even politicians. Yet, where is the appreciation for our teachers? They are our local heroes who day in and day out prepare our children to be responsible and productive citizens of society. Furthermore, they forego a larger compensation that other professions offer in order to serve a higher purpose.
Chino Valley school district has teachers held to very high standards who produce high quality students in our top ranking schools. At the same time, our district has administrators who do not support our teachers. Such is the case at Butterfield Elementary School, where 24 of 27 teachers have requested a transfer to another school due to its principal. This is utterly unheard of. Imagine an entire team wanting to be traded to another city? What would that say of their coach?
A leader literally makes or breaks an organization. In a school, whether the leadership is good or bad, it trickles down to the teachers, office staff, custodians, tutors, parents and most importantly to the students. This is not rocket science. Everyone knows who the only person that needs to transfer out is. Unfortunately, when this administrator does get transferred, some other poor school will end up with the headache and the can just gets kicked down the road. CVUSD: Please do not pass the buck and do hold administrators accountable. Support our great Butterfield Ranch Elementary teachers who help students achieve their academic best every day.
Adrian Fernandez, Chino Hills
* * *
As a mother and grandmother who has seen three of my children and four of my grandchildren attend schools in the Chino District, I was not shocked to read the article titled "Majority of Butterfield Ranch Elementary teachers ask for transfers." Butterfield Ranch is not the only school in the country facing problems with disruptive student behavior and the administration turning a blind eye to it. Our kids' education and safety as well as the safety of teachers are no longer the school district's priority anymore. We parents/guardians need to be aware of what is taking place in our schools behind the scenes.
To understand further, with a more in depth conversation about what this article is talking about, I strongly urge all parents/guardians and teachers to read “Standing Up To Goliath” by Rebecca Friedrichs. There are some scary eye openers, and it is time we come together and stand up for our children. No longer shall we stand with our heads in the sand. Our kids our are future. Let’s help protect them.
Laurie Hernandez, Chino
Building in the Hills
While I empathize with Mr. Gariador’s desire to preserve Abacherli Hills (Forum) there’s very little that can be done to halt the construction of new homes there. The owner of the land is free to develop his own private property, as long as it’s in agreement with the General Plan (those areas have been zoned as Low and Medium Density Residential).
I do, however, resent the assertion that city officials will “not stop until everything is covered with houses.” Our city council or community director can’t just change an area’s zoning simply because it’s unpopular. Any attempt to do so opens up our city to lawsuits.
Chino Hills is a very desirable place to live, and that will attract more people. Ironically, after I moved here in 1989, I remember the construction of the homes along Butterfield Ranch, and thinking that it was a shame to raze those beautiful hills to build them. Nevertheless, I’m certain that today the “Butterfield Ranch residents…[who] enjoy their views of the beautiful hills and wildlife” are thankful that we didn’t halt the construction of their homes back then.
Ray Andrew, Chino Hills
* * *
I have resided in the Chino Valley since 1976 and have watched the green hills disappear in Chino Hills, the Dairyland disappear, and believe that not all of it is for the good. I very much agree with Mr. Gariador’s views. We as a community and as reasonable people need to balance our environment and our dwindling natural resources.
Putting aside mass development in these areas in favor of saving our natural resources and wildlife is a step in providing hope and renewal for future generations of human beings and animals alike. Once these hills and meadows are “developed” with residences, asphalt streets and businesses they cannot ever be returned to their natural state. The ecosystem is destroyed; lost in the name of “greed and $.”
We are charged with being “good stewards of our environment.” We need to heed this warning.
Sharon Stretz, Chino
