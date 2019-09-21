With the anniversary of 9/11 last week, I would like to explain the importance of loyalty to one’s country as a matter of faith for Muslims.
While we are very fortunate to live in a country that protects our religious freedoms, Islam also teaches us to respect our country. Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) stated “love of one’s country of residence is part of faith” and the Holy Quran says “…seek not to create disorder in the earth…” (28:78).
Loyalty and gratitude to our country is something that God has explicitly required of us, and we are forbidden to threaten the stability of our society. 9/11 created a lot of mistrust surrounding Muslims and those who resembled a Muslim. However, a true Muslim would never want to do anything to harm their country, and we try our best to be contributing members of society.
Ramlah Sayed, member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Chino
