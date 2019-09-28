I’m a Chino resident and I work at the Ontario International Airport (ONT). I live as near the flight path as do many residents upset about aircraft noise from ONT. Although I empathize with their complaint, I feel a sense of pride, not irritation, when I occasionally hear those aircraft. I would like to help Chino residents see the positive impact of the airport.
The foremost benefit is the economic growth it brings to the region. There are over 10,000 people employed at ONT. The Economic Policy Institute estimates that for every 100 transportation jobs, an additional 276 jobs are created in the community. That’s over 37,600 jobs. Additionally, economic studies show ONT contributes more than $4 billion to the region’s economy. That means additional jobs, increased home values, and prosperity for the entire region.
ONT also brings convenient travel. With one stop, you can get anywhere in the world from ONT. If you’ve had the opportunity to fly out of both LAX and ONT you know what I mean by convenient. Studies have shown that at least 85% of the passengers that live closer to ONT travel to LAX for flights. That is unneeded traffic, frustration, lost time, congestion, and pollution.
As for e-commerce, ONT was the #1 cargo export airport in the US last year. Fed Ex, UPS, and Amazon all serve the entire region from ONT. The next time you get a package from Amazon, look at the shipping label. If it has ONT on it, that package came through the airport.
I hope the next time you hear an aircraft flying over, you will think of the benefits it brings to our community and you will feel the sense of pride I do.
James Kesler, Chino
