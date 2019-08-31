In their years on the board, James Na and Andrew Cruz have cost our district hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees by violating their oath of office, proselytizing from the dais and promoting extreme views that discriminate against some of our most marginalized students. That continued at the August 15 board meeting.
The two again used their platform to spread misinformation and fan the flames of discrimination, fear and divisiveness as the board considered state-mandated updates of district’s sex ed curriculum. While the board majority chose to adopt a conservative version of the curriculum (limited to grades 7-12), Mr. Na and Mr. Cruz continued to promote lies that it includes “pornography” and nonsensical arguments that it will lead to pedophilia and abortion.
It seems that the extreme, right-wing group that they represent has latched onto the notion that any acknowledgement of the issue of gender identity in our schools will somehow lead to a breakdown in our society. They have routinely pushed their brand of religion on families of this district. This was apparent when a young student approached the podium to speak on behalf of the new curriculum but was so traumatized by the hate-filled fear-mongering that he could not continue.
This new curriculum is available to the public for review – and parents have the right to opt their children out for any reason. But as parents, instead of hiding our heads in the sand and choosing to demonize those who are not like us, shouldn’t we instead be supporting our teens and providing information to help them navigate the world that awaits?
Shannon Rainey, Chino Hills
