Please tell me that I am not the only person in this community that is fed up with the constant stream of name calling, bickering and accusations that continues to pour out of each Chino Valley Fire Board meeting. It just amazes me that these elected officials and public employees waste hours of taxpayer time and money behaving like a bunch of kindergarten children instead of doing the job that they were elected or hired to perform.
As a member of this community I’m embarrassed to know that those people represent me and the community I live in. At first, it appeared that the problem was a simple personality conflict between the fire chief, a board member who seems to forget that he is a public servant and the board president. Easy fix. Get rid of one or all the troublemakers.
Thanks to the Champion's reporting each week, we have learned that just about everyone on the board as well as office employees are all in on the melee. If they cannot get their act together then I think they should all resign immediately and stop wasting our money and time.
It’s time to clean house over there and get some people in there who can do their job and who won’t let their overinflated egos get in the way of the public interest.
Doug McCormick, Chino Hills
