Thanksgiving is a unique holiday as it is celebrated by people from different backgrounds and communities. Being thankful transcends religious beliefs and brings us together just like the Pilgrims and Native Americans came together for the first thanksgiving meal.
Islam teaches its followers three levels of gratitude--to be grateful in one’s heart and mind, to verbally express this gratitude and finally to carry out acts of gratitude. Thanksgiving is the perfect time for a Muslim to remember to be grateful and show it with acts of service to others. However, we should be thankful every day for the blessings we receive on a daily basis.
Ramlah Sayed, Chino Hills
