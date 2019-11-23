So nice to see and hear something nice about the city of Chino and the school resource officers who take care of our students day in and day out. Officer Tillman must have been a great influence on the student body at Don Antonio Lugo to be able to dance and become a part of that squad. It takes a good sport to put himself out there and have fun doing it. I wish him all the best in his next assignment. As a parent of a 2011 graduate I was happy to see DAL in the news for a good thing.
Veronica Nunez, Chino
(Editor’s note: Once upon a time there was a school superintendent who groused at a board meeting about the Champion only carrying mostly bad news about the schools. The editor challenged the statement and a survey, which included a count and measurement, proved that the good news about local schools, not including sports, far outweighed the bad. It still does.)
