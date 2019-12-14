The November 23 Champion photo titled “Remnant of the past” showing the still-standing Army Air Cadets barracks at Chino Airport is fascinating history. The caption reports the buildings are now vacant.
A quick internet search confirms the County of San Bernardino owns Chino Airport. With colder weather approaching, perhaps Chino and Chino Hills city leaders could partner with the county to use these existing “barracks” as shelter for our fellow humans who happen to be homeless. Simultaneously this could preserve and make great use of the historic buildings.
Marilyn Welch, Chino Hills
