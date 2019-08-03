I’ve just returned from San Diego’s version of Mardi Gras. You know it as Comic-Con 2019 if you’ve been paying attention to the many entertainment stories on TV or in print. It doesn’t have the floats like New Orleans’ Mardi Gras but it has most everything else.
San Diego’s Comic-Con is billed as the largest pop-culture convention in the world with approximately 135,000 attendees jamming the San Diego Convention Center from Wednesday night through late Sunday afternoon (July 17-21). Attendees come from all over the world. This year I personally met people from as far away as England and as nearby as Chino (well, I met some San Diegans too).
Comic-Con turned 50 this year and it’s come a long way since 1970 when its first meeting was held in the basement of the U.S. Grant Hotel in San Diego. Over time it evolved into the blockbuster arts, entertainment and educational event it is today. While the entertainment component captures most of the media attention, Comic-Con International is a non-profit organization that also provides opportunities for artists to showcase their work and educational forums for attendees.
Celebrities attend from the television, movie and publishing industries. There were previews of pilot episodes, trailers and out-takes to panel discussions with the actors, directors and writers. Also included were autograph signings, a 460,000 square-foot exhibit hall filled with assorted merchandise and interactive displays, books, exclusive toys, collectibles, “how-to” workshops, video and board game demonstrations and, of course, comic books.
Part of the fun is getting to know other fans of Comic-Con, especially those from the Chino Valley. This year I met Jennifer Colcol of Chino (photo). She was attending with her friend Danicka Lacson, also of Chino. Ms. Colcol’s favorite activity at Comic-Con was people watching and she especially liked cosplay (people dressed in costume).
Toys are a big part of Comic-Con. I saw a demonstration of a new toy every family will need for their next road trip. It’s called James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke The Mic.” It’s a Bluetooth enabled microphone that syncs with your car’s FM radio and lets your passengers sing along with a radio station or your Android smart phone using your car’s speakers. It’s available from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart.
Ripley’s Believe It or Not put on a very unusual car show across the street at Petco Park. Among the many unique cars was a Peel P-50 which is the smallest assembly-line, road legal car ever made. It’s just 54 inches long and 40 inches wide. It weighs just 175 pounds, gets nearly 80 miles per gallon and has a top speed of 15 miles per hour. Believe it or not, a 6-foot 6-inch driver will fit comfortably inside.
Sony demonstrated KOOV, a play and learn educational software package for children 7 and up. It teaches coding and robotics and provides over 50 hours of educational content, 300 building blocks, sensors, motors, LEDs and many other accessories. It has 43+ pre-designed, pre-coded robots and includes the KOOV App, class management software, lesson plans and teacher and student guides. It’s for sale to schools and individuals. Learn more at www.Sony.com/koov.
Amazon’s Prime Video showcased two new original shows, “The Boys” and “Carnival Row”, and one returning show, “The Expanse”, rescued from cancellation by SyFy. “The Boys” featured “bad-boy” superheroes starting July 26. “Carnival Row” airs Aug. 30, set in a Victorian fantasy world with a string of murders, a dangerous romance and stars a human detective, a fairy and a terrible monster. “The Expanse” is a sci-fi adventure starting its fourth season on Dec. 13 but showing for the first time on Amazon. I recommend you stream from the first episode or read the novels on which it’s based so you’ll know what’s happening.
Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (a TV spin-off of the Avengers movies) will celebrate its seventh and last season next year. The panel discussion promised lots of action and an ending that fans deserve. The sixth season is airing now on ABC.
Epix launches a new Batman prequel on July 28 entitled “Pennyworth.” It tells the story of how the Wayne family butler, Alfred Pennyworth, met Thomas Wayne (Batman’s father) and became part of the family before Bruce Wayne was born. The series is set in 1960s London. I saw the pilot episode and it looks promising.
Looking ahead, Comic-Con 2020 will be held July 22-26. To be eligible to purchase an attendance badge, you must register for a free “Member ID” with Comic-Con International. For more information visit https://www.comic-con.org/cci/badge-faq.
