Schools, parents and interested public, who have been wrestling with the state law on teaching sex education, face another brain-buster—the push for ethnic studies.
The Chino Valley school board barely got over the hump of the first subject on a 3-2 vote this month which pitted divergent religious values against a changing outlook for children in an era dealing with homosexual relations and transgenderism coming out of the closet. The next public major debate is scheduled for ethics subject matter, which has been stalled at the last minute at the state level because of bumps in the road. Like math and science, there seems to be agreement that we need it—but in what form.
The English language, the closest to a global language we have, still has a lot of holes in it, as evidenced by the failure of both the above controversial subject titles. The word “sex” has too broad and thus divisive a meaning, leading to emotion-based disagreement over the topic for educational purposes. We would have been much better off if the title was known as “human relations studies,” but the term was already co-opted by people dealing with management and employment matters. So linguists have been unable to come up with a better word that doesn’t wave red flags.
The same applies to “ethnic studies,” although the weakness in this area so far is the result of academicians latching on to a language of their own which tends to shut commoners out and shifts attention from the goal—to teach children to accept and deal with diversification in a manner that prevents discrimination in the least case and wars at the other extreme.
Students are required to deal with such terms as androcentric, heteropatriarchy, nepantlas (which even my spell checker couldn’t handle) and intradisciplinary, plus a whole slate of other terms they should actually get foreign language credit for.
I remember when New Math hit school districts after Sputnik revved up the Cold War in the 1950s and 1960s. The National Defense Education Act poured millions into school systems. All for naught. Older teachers couldn’t teach it without further training. Parents couldn’t help their children with homework. Terms were used that weren’t easily understood. A real bust, which educators tried to subsequently revive in the 1990s with new New Math, and is still being tried with Common Core. The problem is that you can’t reform centuries old curriculum overnight. People who have invested in it by writing books, holding and attending extensive seminars and obtaining newly created jobs to carry out the new programs are anxious to see a return on the time and money they have invested.
I haven’t even touched on the attempts to go metric back in the Sputnik era in our nation which inherited the British measure traditions of quarts, yards and acres to say nothing of a time system based on 60 minutes and 365 days. Do we go universal or stick with what is familiar and comfortable?
As for “ethnic studies,” do we start at home or school. Sex education, which should have been called human relations, should start at home, but this has failed in this era where wedding vows are something you repeat to get on with the honeymoon, with little thought about when you turn 50. At least for over 50% of the population if prevailing marriage statistics are correct.
First, we need to include the word “diversities” to be honest about what the subject is all about. Ethnic diversity means the coexistence of the diverse races that exist around the world and that differ in the color of the skin, the language or the customs. The study is about the many peoples or groups throughout the world who have their own traditions, customs, languages, etc. The idea that all people are created equal, found in our own Declaration of Independence, applied there only to white males but provides a good standard to build on.
What we seek through studies of ethnic diversity is global understanding. We’re not after sameness, but knowledge and acknowledgement of differences which will make us comfortable with each other. This is a valid educational goal. It’s complicated and going to produce a lot of problems in an area where politics and religion have failed to do the job.
The depth of the task is being recognized by the proponents who have chosen to move more slowly, so a word of caution to academics who would mess it up with their own complicated concepts.
Actually, educators could have made things much simpler by combining sex education and ethnic studies under “human relations studies.” They both add up to the same thing.
