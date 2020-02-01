Tomorrow, eyes will be centered on the Super Bowl’s handling of the National Anthem. Aside from the World Series and the Olympics award presentations, the singing of our patriotic hymn will have its foremost sports world audience Sunday. Hopefully, no one will take advantage of it to ruin our expression of respect for our country to promote their own social agenda.
There have been suggestions that the Star Spangled Banner, a poem written by Francis Scott Key during the War of 1812 to the melody of a British drinking song written by John Stafford Smith for a London social club, is less suitable than other famous songs, even with some offending words and phrases removed. Attorney-author-poet Key wrote the words while aboard a British ship at the Battle of Fort McHenry, on a mission seeking a prisoner trade. He gloried in the American victory.
The playing of the song during the seventh-inning stretch of Game One of the 1918 World Series established its baseball tradition. It became a pro-football staple after World War II.
There is apparently no official way to play our National Anthem, and there are hundreds of variations. Often persons chosen for the honor of singing provide their own arrangement. Often the occasion dictates, but this can lead to some wild renditions which usually get applause anyway.
Containing 19 semitones, the anthem can be tough to sing, and various vocalists chosen for their talent unfortunately make mincemeat of it by doing their own arranging. We’ll see how reformed 27-year-old pop rock and R&B artist Demi Lovato handles it after performing emotionally at the Grammy awards last Sunday.
There have been moves, so far unsuccessful, to change the anthem. Some folks don’t like its bellicose flavor, acquired because the words were written during a war battle. Others see this as an enhancement of its patriotic rendering.
Among alternatives proposed are:
“My Country ‘Tis of Thee (America),” an 1831 Samuel Francis Smith hymn to the melody of God Save the King. This was our defacto anthem until Star Spangled Banner was approved as official by the U.S. Navy in 1889, President Wilson in 1916 during World War I and by Congress in 1931.
“America the Beautiful,” an 1895 song by Katherine Lee Bates and Samuel A. Ward which emphasizes the diverse beauty of a nation stretching from sea to shining sea.
“God Bless America,” by Irving Berlin in 1918, rewritten in 1939 for the powerful voice of Kate Smith.
If you ever have been to Pikes Peak in Colorado, you’ll absorb the feeling for America the Beautiful. I’ve been there more than once, and the song is my favorite alternative. Ms. Bates, a Wellesley College professor, was inspired by a summer trip to Colorado and a trip to the famous peak, whose name appeared on her poem when it was published in the Fourth of July edition of a church periodical in 1895. The original was amended in 1904 and 1911. Samuel Ward was a church organist and choir director in Newark, N.J. The tune came to him on a ferry trip to New York City in 1882. By 1900 at least 75 different melodies had been written for the Bates poem, according to Ace Collins who wrote “The Stories Behind the Hymns That Inspire America: Songs that Unite Our Nation” (2009) but the Ward version survived as the most popular.
Goshen College in northern Indiana plays America the Beautiful at sporting events. It’s a Mennonite church affiliate school and objects to lyrics in Star Spangled Banner using war to defend the country. In 1977, Vikki Carr, widely popular singer of Mexican heritage who performed before five presidents, sang America The Beautiful before Super Bowl XI.
Among other contenders for the national anthem have been “Hail, Columbia” (1789), “You’re a Grand Old Flag” (George M. Cohan), “This Land Is Your Land” (Arlo Guthrie), all speaking of the beauty of the nation.
There was quite a backlash when U.S. athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos lifted raised fists at the 1968 Olympics while the “Star Spangled Banner” played at their medal ceremony. The Olympic organization has taken steps to see that such an incident is not repeated. San Francisco 49er star quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a seat one season during the playing of the National Anthem, to protest police brutality and racial inequality in the United States and it has cost him a job and so far, a future in the sport because no one has wanted to risk disapproval of fans.
It would be hard to argue with this tribute, which is neither British, warlike nor a drinking song:
O beautiful for spacious skies
For amber waves of grain
For purple mountain majesties
Above the fruited plain!
America! America!
God shed his grace on thee
And crown thy good with brotherhood
From sea to shining sea!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.