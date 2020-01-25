David Allen, the popular columnist in the Daily Bulletin who is trying to hold its readership together as its staff becomes decimated, must have been reading my mind, or at least we sometimes think alike. He beat me to a column about his book reading. I’d been saving up for one on the same subject but had to get through “New Year thoughts” and (desk) “Cleanup time” first.
David, who produces three columns a week to my one, beat me to both subjects after January 1. Beside covering city councils, and an occasional school board, in four or five cities, he found time last year to read 46 books. Just one book took up a good part of my year, and I didn’t finish it until a couple of weeks ago. I gave up covering city council meetings years ago.
My reading was centered around the one book, about one man—Joseph Pulitzer. This complex personality is better known among the public today for the annual Pulitzer prizes than his 19th century contributions to newspaper reading, when he combatted William Randolph Hearst in the creation of Yellow Journalism. While St. Louis was Mr. Pulitzer’s starting point and San Francisco the base for Mr. Hearst, both ended up in New York, battling for readership in the two-penny newspaper market that made millionaires of both.
James McGrath Morris, in his extensively researched “Pulitzer—a Life in Politics, Print and Power”—presents a very complex Jewish man from a fairly well-to-do family who emigrated to this country from Hungary at the age of 17 after the family wealth disappeared. He was seeking a position in the military. In 1864 he served under Sheridan, then flat broke ended up in St. Louis after the war, where he improved his English and ended up on a German-based newspaper.
During his colorful career he married a socially respected Virginian woman, Katherine Davis, had seven children with her, joined the Republican Party, later turned Democrat, put together the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, served in congress, acquired the New York World, became a millionaire, was hard to work for, carried out a life-long battle with Teddy Roosevelt, became ill and blind, spent much time in Europe seeking care and stayed married at arm’s-length with Kate until his death in 1911.
His legacy today lies not in the way he practiced journalism, a style which changed as he got richer, but in his endowment of the Columbia University School of Journalism, his backing of the well-known Missouri School of Journalism, and the Pulitzer prizes now given in journalism, literature, poetry, history, music and drama.
Like David Allen, I keep a pile of needed to read books on the floor where I can reach them easily without going to the bookcase. I got several for Christmas. When I finished the heavy work about Pulitzer I decided to get into a fiction, preferably of a romantic nature. I don’t usually go for mysteries, but most light fiction these days involves crime solving. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Debra Owens has been on the best seller list for quite awhile and didn’t sound too gruesome. It turned out to be about a “marsh girl” who lived on the North Carolina coast, abandoned as a child and virtually uneducated, who is arrested for the murder of a one-time boyfriend. It is the first fictional novel by a wildlife scientist with a PhD in animal behavior, who lives in Idaho. Good, easy read although not always truly believable. Went fast—I think I read it in two days, to make way for a “heavier” book by a former Navy SEAL "Sea Stories, My Life in Special Operations" by Adm. William McRaven.
One of the best books I’ve read recently is “A Gentleman in Moscow,” which I’m pleased to see is still on the bestseller list after a year. The writing is superb, which is probably why it’s still a good seller. Authored by Amor Towles, it’s the sometimes humorous story about a Russian count who is sentenced to lifetime house arrest in a Moscow hotel after the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917.
I’m waiting for David Allen’s future book on “Crazy city councils I have covered.” There’s plenty of material out there.
