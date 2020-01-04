I couldn’t have guessed 25 years ago that I’d see the year 2020. Now it’s pure hindsight.
In fact, 25 years ago I was probably feeling lucky to be in sight of the 21st century. Now I’m well into it. Feels good. If my handwriting was any better, I could read the notes I made about why it feels good.
I’ve been reading all about how much has been changed in the first decade of the century by writers who can’t think of anything to talk about when there’s another year to go. This is now the first year of the third decade of the 21st century, if according to most of my friends and The Census Bureau (see Here & There). We went through all this back when people thought the year 2000 was the first year of the 21st century. Remember the agony of Y2K? Just makes a good story to tell your cyber-savvy grandchildren now.
Nevertheless, the year 2019 was a highly interesting one. More people think the world is going to pot, and they may be right. Cannabis has made major strides in gaining legitimacy. It may be the only solution to the opioid problem. Indigent societies could have told us that a long time ago, but our values have been blinding us to certain realities. I won’t mention which ones because I value my readership. But hint, hint, they involve religion and politics, which are two subjects to stay away from if you want to keep friends, as well as spouses and in-laws.
However, it’s really too much to ask of a newspaper columnist with nine decades of experience to avoid summarizing the world situation. President Lincoln put in his two cents worth about only LXXXVII years. Why shouldn’t I do it for XC. Thank you, Julius for alphabetizing our numerical system.
(If I’ve lost you, stay with it. AI will soon come to the rescue. Just ask Alexis.)
My prediction about the presidential election: With 303 days to go, there are too many variables at work, such as age of candidates, state of economy next November, and mood of public next fall. If the election was next Tuesday, I would predict that Mr. Trump would win, even without this Independent Republican’s vote, because the Democrats haven’t yet come up with anyone who can beat him.
The debates are killing the blue crowd because all its hopefuls seem to offer to the yet-undecided voter is how unfit their competitors are, or how they will give the nation a freer ride. Most of the favorites haven’t learned from the 2016 Clinton downfall that being a loud scold doesn’t win voters, and Republicans and even some religious practitioners so far are not swayed by the wrongfulness of lying as long as it gets you what you’re after.
Oops, now I’ve gotten into both religion and politics, a bad start for 2020. How about something less controversial to a lot of people but, I think, as important to our future. Such as what’s happening to print newspapers. The outlook is not encouraging. New generations don’t seem to want to be tied down to reading about the news, even with their morning coffee. They would rather hear about it, whether or not someone had taken the time to test its accuracy. Such an oversight monitor is called an editor.
An overload of noise has replaced an overload of print in the pursuit of information. Attempts to limit the sounds of erroneous social media give rise to more cries of First Amendment rights. After all, our constitution guarantees wide freedom in the exercise of expression, right or wrong, just like it guarantees wide freedom to carry and use anything that will stop a threat in its tracks, such as that old Chinese explosive invention that takes lives quickly.
Or think about what gambling will do to the sports world. Like turn amateurs into professionals, eventually down to Little League baseball and Pop Warner football, if they’re able to survive the courts. Considering that our courts are becoming so overwhelmed with civil matters that the criminal side is being stifled, no telling where this third arm of our democratic government will end up. Will pre-law courses in college soon outpace poly sci classes?
Other serious questions for the year include whether Native American tribes will lose their monopolies with casinos and the drug industry its incentive to create expensive life-saving compounds. Homelessness is far from being resolved. Hopefully we’ll see answers to food allergies which affect 32 million Americans and have caused the airlines to drop peanut snacks. I’ve got a problem watching how much fish, milk products and wheat I eat. All are supposed to be important to my diet, so I’ll just have to sneeze or cough my way through the next decade. I just can’t eat that many survival veggies such as broccoli, a crop that is making a killing these days if the “mixed vegetables” I am served at the restaurant is any indication.
I can’t leave all this without commenting on the term MAGA. My problem with it is that it implies America had stopped being Great. Sure, we’ve done things that weren’t so great, but that doesn’t mean that as a whole, America hasn’t been Great all along. I go for KAG. Keep America Great. Put that on your hat.
