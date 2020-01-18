Terry Francke, the state’s open government guru whose Californians Aware has alerted the public to secrecy misdeeds, and who was a key player in updating the Brown Act and Public Records Act, retired January 1 after decades of work on behalf of citizens concerned about openness. However, his organization Californians Aware will continue to be supervised by Kelly Aviles, its principal litigator, and the organization’s board of directors.
A new eBook covering open government topics is now being put together by Californians Aware, which will give citizens and watchdogs up-to-date information.
I’ve known Terry since he joined the staff of the California Newspaper Publishers Association in the 1980s as legal counsel, after graduating from McGeorge School of Law at the University of the Pacific. Prior to that he had been a newspaper editor and in military and local government, so he was well grounded in their operations.
Terry served 14 years as executive director and general counsel for the California First Amendment Coalition. He and his daughter Emily founded Californians Aware in the spring of 2004 as a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization for public-spirited citizens, journalists and government officials and employees.
All this time Terry Francke had been the go-to guy for people, including government officials, seeking guidance. He put on seminars in localities for newspaper editorial staffs and local officials, at least one of them in Chino. He’s someone our county board of supervisors might have consulted before getting into the mess it’s in now over appointing a new supervisor to fill a vacancy, an apparently complicated process in which the court has held that the open meeting law was violated.
He has had a hand in writing revisions to the Brown and Public Records acts and has written the most widely used guidebooks to the law governing open meetings, open courts and public records in California; served as an advisory panel member to the National Center on Courts and the Media; taught journalism law at the Department of Communication at Stanford University; and served as an expert contributor to the 1994 major revisions to the Ralph M. Brown Act and to Proposition 59 of 2004, which made open government a basic right of citizens under the California Constitution.
In November, Terry suffered a stroke that has limited his speech and to a lesser extent his writing. He has been working on the new update, which points out that Sunshine laws like the Brown Act and the California Public Records Act (CPRA) are in themselves no guarantee of preventing the kind of bureaucratic organized crime that former elected and appointed leaders of the city of Bell were prosecuted for. Those crimes involved such practices as misappropriation of public funds by city council members paying themselves for very short meetings of do-nothing boards created just to justify that pay and, on the part of the city manager and his assistant, falsifying contract documents and hiding others to conceal extraordinarily high rates of pay for themselves and the police chief. If officials are prepared to resort to outright lies, conspiracy and fraud to advance schemes they know the public would never accept, the open government laws may not stop them. But these and other transparency laws will make corruption much harder to commit and sustain, if reporters and citizen watchdogs understand and use them confidently and consistently, Terry has pointed out.
Meanwhile, people may still report any obstacles they encounter or questions and suggestions to admin@calaware.org.
