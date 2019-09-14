Carbon Canyon is such a wonderful part of our area, I thought I would draw on a September 2013 Roundup to inform relative newcomers and remind older residents of Chino Valley about this local asset. In weeks ahead, while Canyon historian Paul Spitzzeri wanders elsewhere, I hope to relate some of the stories that may be remembered by only a handful of oldtimers who have long called Carbon Canyon home:
There’s a piece of Chino Hills that historically has had a special charm. It is one of those tree-shrouded nooks found throughout the state, sometime among the redwood, sometimes oak or other growth, a semi-hideaway where individuals have found refuge and domicile away from the hurly burley of cities.
Such a place is Carbon Canyon, which got its name from the residue of the oil fields of neighboring Brea and the nearby Puente Hills. Carbon Canyon actually has two parts, east and west, divided by the ridge of the Chino Hills from which water courses, both known as Carbon Creek, or Carbon Canyon Creek, flow in opposite directions when they are wet. It is the west side, a hidden reach from the 19th century Spanish and Mexican mission cattle ranges and ranchos and slow to develop in the 20th, that has a particular history of its own, and some interesting stories to go with it.
For some reason, the geographers failed to draw the Orange-San Bernardino County line along the ridge top. It crosses the west canyon halfway down to Brea, just past the village of Sleepy Hollow, named by its founders for Washington Irving’s Catskill Mountains legend.
The western slope has its own characteristics, its own telephone prefix, and at one time a clientele and fun-seekers oriented toward Orange and Los Angeles counties, except that the county line placed it first into the Chino school district to the east, then into a rural fire district with headquarters miles away, and only a few years ago into a new city whose seat didn’t require a 50-mile trip.
A New England couple that had settled on the West Coast, Cleve and Elizabeth Purington, bought 80 acres in the hills they reached from Long Beach. They subdivided it for resort homes in 1921 and called it Sleepy Hollow. They built a cabin for themselves and opened a small store and restaurant. The development was assumed by their son David and his family, whose homes were wiped out by fire twice, in 1958 and 1990. The Puringtons had a hand in organizing the water company and volunteer fire department that served the canyon. In 1951, the residents built a community center-fire house in Sleepy Hollow, funded by donations and fund-raisers.
David Purington died April 17, 1991, at the age of 74, a year after his isolated Hana Ranch, named for his Hawaiian home, was consumed in one of the largest of a series of fires that periodically swept through the canyon.
Roads were originally built from both ends but not connected. A new road, including a bridge in Sleepy Hollow, opened the canyon up at both ends in 1928. It was accepted by the state highway system in 1933 as Route 142, a designation it retains today. The winding, snake-like 2-lane road has been straightened somewhat over the years by Caltrans, except on the famous S-curves just east of the summit, a traffic calmer for hundreds of commuters who choose this route to avoid the crowded 60, 71 and 91 freeways, and Grand Avenue, all built after 1950.
The Puringtons incorporated the Sleepy Hollow Water and Improvement Co. in 1925, to serve about 100 cabins built during the prior two years. The county later took it over as Water Works District 8 in 1929, the same year that electricity arrived.
As the village of houses grew, perched on the hillsides, where they were served by narrow lanes, a church was built. A labor union camp for kids later became a Jewish retreat, called Workman’s Circle, with a series of cabins on flatter land at the canyon bottom.
In the early thirties a warm springs spa had been established, which drew people beyond the larger and better known La Vida Hot Springs resort across the county line to the west. La Vida was also known for its Prohibition-busting moonshine, entertainment and gambling, ignored by the law. In 1933, the Sleepy Hollow version of hot springs was shut off by the effects of the Long Beach earthquake.
But others with projects capitalizing on peoples’ pleasure picked the canyon for a country club, a ski slope, a hippie retreat, horse stables and a golf course, the last built on land owned by a cattle breeder who lost his life in a plane crash there.
And finally, in the later part of the 20th century, high end housing found the canyon, first in the Valley Springs tract on the south wall of the canyon, then Carriage Hills at the summit, more recently in the gated estate community of Oak Tree Downs, soon to be followed by another exclusive community, Forestar Canyon Hills, where Ski Villa once stood.
For several decades, the Carbon Canyon fire department, with a glorified pickup truck, provided the initial response to any fire in the isolated community, while backup rolled from Chino’s Station One at the civic center on Central Avenue, then from Station 2, at Pipeline and Eucalyptus. Mutual aid could be called from the Olinda Village station a few miles west of Sleepy Hollow. The county finally built the Chino district’s Station 4 on Canon Lane, in the heart of the canyon, in 1991, basically to place fire service closer to the wildfires that periodically swept the area.
The Canyon, which for years depended on the distant sheriff’s department for police service, gained closer response when it became part of the incorporation of Chino Hills.
For years the canyon reverberated with explosions from the Aerojet testing lab on the other side of the ridge overlooking Soquel Canyon. It held its breath in the seventies when an Orange County group decided that the area would be ideal for a jet airport, created by carving away two hills and filling in the valley to create a plateau at 1,400 feet. It watched as St. Joseph’s Hill of Hope, a Catholic religious center, started up, then lost traction when it failed to get the Pope’s blessing.
The Canyon was center of attention in the successful fight by Hills for Everyone to create a Chino Hills State Park, and again as part of the Edison company high line project for wind-generated electricity. Unlike elsewhere in its city, residents of Oak Tree Downs were left out of the decision to bury part of the system.
A new center of action is the Fire Safe Council, which is providing a venue for community discussion.
Changed as it is today from the Purington family’s dream of a resort community, western Carbon Canyon still retains much of its original isolated charm, but is getting crowded.
