People who have trouble with their cable TV provider, or the multiple choices one faces to be on the cutting edge of TV reception, as some I know in my neighborhood, might yearn for the days of rabbit ears or attic antennas. And maybe science will return us to those simple receptors. It seems to be going that way with our telephones.
Back in ’13—1913 that is, the community was just getting used to the telephone, brought here by Joseph Clegg Lester, now a member of Chino’s Hall of Fame. (Television was still decades away.) His young system had been taken over by the Pomona Valley Telephone and Telegraph Union, which also served Pomona, Claremont, Lordsburg (La Verne), Walnut and San Dimas.
“The Champion man has met some of the officers of the company and knows them by reputation to be men whom it would be a pleasure to know,” wrote Editor Ralph Homan, who with his father helped temporarily to electrify the business community. “But that does not keep us from believing that they are not giving Chino an adequate telephone system, that their system in use here cannot give even good or reasonable service and that they are discriminating between Chino and the other towns.
“According to the new directory just out they have 429 phones in Chino, 296 phones in Claremont, 209 in San Dimas and 269 in Lordsburg. In Chino for party line phones we pay $1.50 per month in advance. By paying six months in advance we are allowed a ten percent discount. The long Chino country lines pay much more than $1.50.
“In Pomona they pay $1.25 a month with 25 cents off if paid by the 15th, which amounts to a rate of $1 a month.
“The Champion is anxious to see the time this matter is put in the hands of the Railroad Commission for settlement. (No Public Utilities Commission yet.) The city trustees could pass an ordinance fixing the rates and number of parties on the line, etc., but surmise they would not care to do that, as they do not know what a fair rate is to both company and subscriber, and could not find out without considerable expense, and then possible litigation with the company.”
Telephones have come a long way since then. The editor back then was fortunate that he did not have to endure a half hour or more of voice mail to get help. (It’s been called progress.) There are tradeoffs, of course. In the beginning the Home Telephone and Telegraph Company, which developed the system serving Chino, gave free service to Ontario and Upland. Pomona Valley Telephone and Telephone Union which acquired Home charged customers to call those nearby communities “long distance.” For that reason, Chino commerce subsequently went to Pomona in Los Angeles County instead of neighboring Ontario.
Home Telephone had incorporated in early 1905. An operator was on duty 24 hours a day. Subscribers had four numbers, beginning with “9”. The phone directory was printed in the Champion, whose number was 9195. There were 104 subscribers.
Eva Curry and her two daughters Lois and Edith were early operators in a house on Seventh Street just north of the city hall, which was at Seventh and D.
In 1948 telephones were going dial. A new center was built on Seventh Street north of D, where the building now stands as the Seventh Street Theatre. It served 851 phones and had a capacity for 1,900 phones, which was soon exceeded by the community’s post World War II growth. Chino was then in the LYcoming exchange, requiring 5-digit dialing. In 1958 the exchange was changed to NAtional. Chino had 4,013 phones. And a new dial center was under construction on Yorba Avenue north of Walnut. To call YUkon’s Ontario numbers, you still had to call the operator. This lasted until 1969 when toll free service to Upland and Ontario began.
Things changed after nationwide direct dialing began in November 1960. The phone company still kept careful track of your long-distance calls, for which it charged by the minute. During all this time, Associated, which had taken over the Pomona area, was taken over itself by General Telephone (GTE) which turned into Verizon.
Striving to keep up with growth, the phone company completed a dial center on Pomona-Rincon Road in Los Serranos in 1972 for area code 597. Ten-digit phone numbers came in with nationwide dialing.
Chino signed its first cable TV contract in 1984 with Buenavision, but the company failed to meet financial requirements, so the agreement was rescinded. In February 1986 Chino Valley Cable Television broke ground. Time Warner eventually took over cable television while Verizon acquired the telephone system and installed its fiber-optic program in 2005. Time Warner was acquired by Charter Communications, but only changed its name in Chino Valley when it evolved into Spectrum.
Today, long distance charges have disappeared thanks to cell systems. At homes still hard-wired customers are moving back to calling “Central.” Only that individual is called a virtual assistant (VA). Hopefully the VA will be able to keep track of your phone and cable service as it keeps evolving.
“Echo, have Alexis call my cousin Pete in Bangor, Maine for me, and tell my TV service that I can’t get three channels again.”
