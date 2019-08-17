Now that the birthday party is over, it’s time to get back to the real world including the mundane and even the insane.
Every week I try to encourage people to look at their glass as half full instead of half empty. History tells us we’ll eventually overcome our woes.
The world and our country is not going to hell in a handbasket as some people would have us believe, although it may seem so at times. Our current handicap lies in modern mass communication, abetted by social media, that is relatively new and strange to our society and its traditions because of sophisticated electronics which have only flourished for two decades or less, and for which we have been totally unprepared. For instance:
How many people under 35 can tell me that they eagerly pick up their Champion from the driveway on Saturday morning and sit down with a cup of coffee to read it. I hear those lovely words frequently from older generations.
Doyle McManus, writing for the LA Times from a vacation spot in Gordon Bay, Canada put it succinctly—we spend too much of our lives overwhelmed by information. He goes on to say that he decided this year to focus on the best journalism he could find and displace the Twitter fix with more nutritious stuff made up of the good reporting and writing instead of “almost any social media feed.” He prefers Slow Journalism which provides for proper identification and interpretation of the news.
As a journalist who finds himself slower in this day of widespread propaganda from unqualified and inexperienced news sources and the knee-jerk responses from the White House to the green house, I empathize with his point of view. And I cringe at the products being turned out by newspapers who have cut all the safe-guards once imposed by editors trained to spot faulty information and page errors. Some of the “For the Record” corrections that turn up in papers supposedly as astute and comprehensive as the LA Times should never be occurring.
A number of current issues cry out for comment. They include homelessness, housing shortages, sex education curriculum, climate change, the next presidential election, medical costs, cannabis, religion in public education and gun control, but I leave them to another time or another ambitious commentator. My overall observation is that most of our social problems share an equal base—they are the price of the free enterprise system that underlies our democratic system, which calls for competition and self-discipline. For instance, why do the prices of houses go up when real estate sales are down? The industry would like to blame local and government restrictions and requirements.
But the reason we have zoning laws is for orderly growth and so people can protect their investments over a period of time. If you’ve bought into a desirable area you don’t want future investors changing the value or pleasure of your property.
Free enterprise dictates that drug companies should get what they can for the product they have spent millions on developing.
Aha. But when do we reach the point that competition is limited by those who have the money to control it, or when those whose brilliant use of opportunity gives them a bigger edge in the marketplace, or produces health hazards for others?
That’s what politics are all about—who will decide these issues? In a dictatorship, it’s whoever can retain power by force. We don’t want that if we are to retain our freedoms outlined in our Declaration of Independence. Our country is unique because of the balance we have achieved through our constitution, laws and governing philosophy.
How do we let our constitution apply--through the eyes of the Founding Fathers or through those of “revisionists” who say that our system of laws is confronted with situations unanticipated by our founders? At least the founders were smart enough to provide for a supreme court to referee these changes.
So how do we decide which is best for us and our nation? Through free elections which must be kept that way from those who would like to control them.
