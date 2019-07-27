A pioneer recollection which appeared in a special Champion edition saluting a gathering of pioneer families in 1934 told what life in Chino Valley was like for kids when they had to rely on their imaginations rather than electronics for fun.
P. N. McCain, son of early settlers, said in the Sunday, May 20, 1934 special issue that “certainly the wildest dreamer among us did not foresee the thousands of acres of orchards, alfalfa and varied truck crops. Little did we vision the modern home with its electric lights and telephone, its pressure water and gas to cook with, the modern bathroom, the radio and countless other conveniences. Are we any happier now than then? I doubt it.
Certainly we farm boys and girls, as well as the older folks, worked harder and longer hours than we do now, but I think also we had more honest-to-goodness fun than we do now. Surprisingly few of us wound up in reform school or the “hoose gow.” Too busy, perhaps to get into cussedness, or was it because there were so many interesting things to do when we did get a few spare hours?
What modern sport takes the place in the heart of a real boy, of the old swimming holes on the Chino and Mill Creeks (the latter in the present Preserve). Maybe they were infested with tadpoles and turtles and the smelly carp, and colder than blue blazes, but on a hot day those old mud holes, fringed with willows, looked like the promised land to us boys. What sport now takes the place in the heart of a real boy of slipping out with the first streaks of dawn and worming our way, sometimes flat on our tummies, through the tall weeds and grass and willows to a tule-fringed pond, and bagging a real mess of wary Mallards or canvas backs or some wise old honkers? Maybe the gun we toted was an ancient muzzle loader with the stock wired together and one hammer missing; and had been handed down through several generations and was considerably longer than we were. Laugh, you moderns, if you will, at these old guns, but they could be made to percolate at the least expense of any powder gun to date. All we had to actually buy was black powder; for at a pinch we could use match heads for caps and small pebbles, marbles or even wooden pegs for shot, and we seldom came home empty handed.
The south half of the Chino ranch was literally dotted with tule ponds and creeks and the ducks and geese were here by the thousands. The sand hills to the east and washouts to the north and east were overrun with countless cotton-tails and the long-eared jackrabbits, and it was a mighty dull boy that couldn’t enjoy himself if he had a 22 rifle and a few hours to spare. Perhaps the best fun of all was the hunting parties we used to have occasionally when several boys and their elders, with a bevy of long, lean and lanky greyhounds, would have a jack rabbit chase.
And then there were the monthly or semi-monthly socials we used to have with the old fashioned games and dances, with both old and young participating—honest-to-goodness, get-acquainted parties, and we really knew everybody for miles around. And do you remember our pony races and our tally-ho parties and family gatherings we used to have before the day of the gasoline buggy? I suppose we have to change as the world changes, and keep up with progress or get run over; but again I ask are we happier, and again I say “I doubt it.”
* * *
That look-back to 1899 carried an item to the effect that J.B. Crowley was advertising a 5-acre ranch in bearing apricots, peaches and apples; 7-room house, two barns and a well on the Chino ranch for $1,000. The same paper mentioned that O.J. Newman and W. J. Tebo left on Tuesday afternoon with a 4-horse team for Los Angeles, returning yesterday with a load of freight for M. Moyse (prominent local merchant).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.