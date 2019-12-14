The celebration of Pearl Harbor Day last week focused on the few survivors remaining from this “day of infamy” that launched us into World War II. Hopefully by Dec. 7, 2020, we will have made the effort to prevent another one, if it isn’t too late.
The Japanese had hoped to shut us down with the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, and came near to succeeding, except for the fateful absence of our aircraft carriers; and in the end the power unleashed in our rallied nation by the audacity of the attack.
Our next Pearl Harbor will probably come from outer space, but not from extraterrestrial aliens there. It will come from earthlings seeking to overpower and destroy us--by the destruction of our sources of energy. This will disable our ability to communicate and function in our most common life conditions.
Our great vulnerability today is our lack of ability to overcome disruptions to our electric system. Forest fires, breakdowns in our internet and cell phone networks, and fear of a nuclear power accident have given us a taste of what to expect. Interestingly enough is that recent forest fires show that attempts by the Japanese in World War II to disable us by setting fire to our forests was not too far fetched, just premature.
The functions for existence, including the operation of government and the military, are becoming more dependent on satellites.
This is not time to belittle the president’s support for creating a Space Force as another branch of our military service. This is time to encourage it, and it is good news that Democrats are willing to go along, even if it is with the unrelated condition that federal workers be given 12 weeks of paid parental leave.
This shows that compromises work. Groundwork has already started on creating the defense agency that could patrol our interests in space, where hundreds of thousands of satellites are envisioned in the future, all subject to attack by terrorists or enemy countries. The Pentagon already has a space command headed by a four-star general.
Actually, looking ahead to dramatic world changes affecting the future of democracies, this country needs to consider consolidation of its military forces under one branch, because actions by the Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines and Coast Guard have become so intermingled. Leave the Army-Navy game on the gridiron, service tradition on the parade ground and rivalries at bull sessions and reunions. We need to pool our resources in a way that makes economic and tactical sense in this day of global linking.
Regarding the decision of the White House to reach agreement with Democrats on a Space Force, getting together in these troubled times may not be as strange as protagonists think. Democrats controlling the House of Representatives seem to have come together with Mr. Trump in rewriting the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement formerly known as NAFTA. And both seem to be backing a deal on curbing consumer health costs by cutting back surprise medical bills, budgeting $20 billion over five years to finance county health centers for low income people, and limit growth of prescription drug prices.
All these seem to indicate that there is an ability to reach agreement on issues important to all citizens despite some belief that the country is going to the dogs.
