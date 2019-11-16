Part of Chino’s past was for the birds—in a way that would be approved to some extent by today’s environmentalists. The birds were pheasants, geese, wild turkeys, partridges and quail. The valley was loaded with them, raised here by the state for wildlife preservation and recreation purposes.
Fish & Game, which had a similar bird farm in Napa, chose Chino for a breeding site and refuge in 1928, on 30 acres purchased from the Los Serranos Country Club. The site was chosen among several others in San Bernardino County for its good soil and drainage. The game farm was officially dedicated on Dec. 8, 1929 at a ceremony sponsored by the national conservation Isaac Walton League. It contained pens with thousands of growing chicks, which would be sent out to other sites in California to be kept as wildlife and for hunting.
The historic Chino State Game Bird Farm takes on a new role officially today with another dedication, of the Los Serranos Park adjacent to the Chaparral Elementary School on—Bird Farm Road.
On that December day 90 years ago around 8,000 visitors from throughout Southern California viewed a large variety of birds held in enclosures, while enjoying a barbecue lunch and entertainment. Coming from all over Southern California, visitors formed an auto parade along Central Avenue from early morning to late in the day. They included shooters who participated in trap and target shooting. State bigwigs including the president of the state fish and game commission, the state Controller and the director of natural resources.
Various games were played, with ducks, geese and turkeys as prizes. “All during the day there was a rattling of guns from the stands where shooters vied for live birds,” reported the Champion. The Isaac Walton League collaborated with the State Fish & Game Commission in hosting the event. There was also a fish casting tournament at nearby Lake Los Serranos.
Up to 120 steel wire pens housed Hungarian Partridge, Valley Quail, wild turkeys, and three varieties of pheasants, 30 of which were freed and flew to adjacent fields. Guides explained the native habits and peculiarities of the birds.
In later years the game farm, which included housing for staff members, became a significant refuge site where injured birds were taken. In the 1960s, to save money, the farm operations were transferred to the California Institution for Men to cut costs, and were closed for good in the early 1970s. The Los Serranos place was used for a while as a fishery research station, then fell into disrepair.
The Chino Valley school district ultimately acquired the land and built Chaparral School, which opened after two decades of discussion in 2006. After 20 years of negotiations and arranging funding, the park was built by the city.
