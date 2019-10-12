There’s a lot of stress on stress these days. The AARP publications, Consumer Reports and a raft of medically-oriented magazines are filling their pages with this supposedly life-shortening “disease.”
Stress has all kinds of definitions. The word in English is one of the many homonyms that make our language fun. Stress itself isn’t.
As a noun stress means pressure or strain on a material object, like the stress on an airplane’s wings. Or on a state of mind or emotional strain or tension, as when you see the red light of a cop’s car in your rear-view mirror.
As a verb it means emphasis. Both forms were used here in the opening sentence.
When asked how I managed to become a nonagenarian, I usually reply, somewhat with tongue in cheek, that I spent much of my life giving stress to others rather than receiving it. But then, I didn’t have to figure out social media, until I became too old to understand how it works. I’m limited to a dumb phone and lousy texting, so my driving is no problem there. Anything more “powerful” just confuses me.
I have my own philosophy of life but keep it mostly to myself lest I stress out friends and neighbors. One of the thrills of my recent birthday party was to see how many I have left.
I use the internet as my clipping service and couldn’t survive without spellcheck, not because I’m a lousy speller but because my fingers have gone the arthritis and gout route. Sometimes spell check throws me a curve by substituting a word I didn’t mean to put there. Thankfully there’s a good proof-reader at the office willing to assist me.
Checking “nonagenarian” on the internet I learned that I am a member of the fastest growing segment of the U.S. population. That’s because there were fewer to start counting with, and because of longevity it is growing. The male portion has an expectancy of at least four years and the female five.
Our biggest problems are mobility-related activities and doing errands alone. Gravity is our enemy, falling down our bane, followed by dropping things, all because of Isaac Newton’s discovery. Trying to remember names in less than a minute is a handicap.
An awful lot of social security beneficiaries I know have suffered falls and broken bones, so be careful out there. Failing physical balance is another problem for “the oldest of the old” and many younger. Using a walker doesn’t stress me. A disabled person’s license plate saves walking and warns alert drivers to take care around me.
Some have given up driving, making it hard to do those errands without a good friend. Grocery shopping for me is a major adventure. Thank you for the store clerks who unload and reload my grocery cart and take it out to my car. And those sweet shoppers who help me get something from the top shelf. There’s a lot of nice people out there. They keep the stress down.
If anything stresses me it’s bad newspaper writing and reporting because I don’t like the way my life-long profession is headed in today’s climate, but I unloaded on that last week. Next in line are letters to the editor from people, in other papers naturally, who don’t know what they’re talking about. Probably run by editors like me who hope they’ll stimulate replies.
This week I went to the doctor for a checkup. Talk about stress. I think I saw him for about 10 minutes of the hour I was in his office. I’ll bet he was juggling four or five patients during that time. Today’s medical practices have not been kind to doctors as well as their patients.
I treat doctors and hospitals like attorneys—Don’t go unless there is no other recourse. That approach helps reduce stress in itself.
I find it easier now to stop being in a hurry. I can sit in my lounge chair for half an hour doing nothing but shedding off stress and thinking up ways to button my shirts up faster with partially numb fingers. I like shirts with two front pockets, one for my dumb phone and the other for my memory booklet.
Since most things require twice as much time now, such as cleaning up the can of olives I spilled, I’ve reduced multitasking to a bare minimum and set my watch five minutes fast.
I have more time to view reruns of the awful TV shows I’d missed during my pre-retirement years. My gosh, the stuff they allow on prime-time these days is mind-boggling. As for national politics, it’s easy to laugh off. I’ve seen it all before.
