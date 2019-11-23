It was about 45 years ago that the Champion started taking electronic computers seriously. I say electronic, because we had already gotten into mechanical ones to replace metal typesetting. This was back in the days before ITs, Wi-Fi, apps, algorithms and artificial intelligence were part of our everyday language. Students had to deal with some mathematical concepts that have since been abandoned. Small newspapers were faced with cost problems trying to handle the conversion to offset printing. We were saved by a firm called Compugraphic, which produced relatively inexpensive machines based on computer techniques. The Champion went through several generations of such equipment before newer desktop techniques refined the screen-to-press process we now use.
On November 22, 1975, the Rolltop Roundup dealt with the then emerging computer era:
They’ve been keeping it quiet in the business, but many computers look upon you as just another two-bit character. This is particularly true of credit card companies, which use magnetic tape.
That’s where you’re worth about two bits in the Extended Binary Coded Decimal Interchange Code (EBCDIC).
Thanks to some screwball mathematical geniuses, your kids have to learn a lot of garbage about base five systems, base seven systems, and so forth. There’s only two systems that they really need. The 10-base system and the binary system. The 10-base system is the decimal system you learned in school. The binary (two-base) system is the same true and false system you learned in school. All other base systems are pure mental exercise.
The computer takes its cue from impulses that say “yes” or “no”. For instance, a “no, yes, no, yes” means the number 5. And when you’re operating at several thousand figures a second, it doesn’t take long to handle a quiz game like this.
I got all this from a computer course, although I’m sure the instructor would deny he ever said anything like that. Everyone should take a course like this though. Then you’d find out what the trouble really is when your department store account gets fouled up. Everybody blames the mistake on the computer. I think that this is one of the big sales points in selling computers. “Look, gentlemen, for $1,200 a month you have a built-in scapegoat.”
Well, I learned that computers are really idiots. Like a newborn baby, they’re completely empty headed. Some human being has to stuff them with knowledge, and if they get stuffed with the wrong knowledge, you keep getting billed for something you paid two months ago.
Then there is the king’s court that surrounds the computer. There are key punchers, verifiers, sorters, collators, programmers and system analysts. It’s a game of wits between man and machine. There’s been a lot of fictional fun with the prognosis that someday computers will rule the world. Don’t you believe it. The people who will rule the world will be those that understand exactly how a computer can be used to keep all those two-bit people out there in line.
