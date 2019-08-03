In anticipation of the annual Chino Relay for Life for cancer this weekend. I pulled out this memory which appeared in the Champion in 2010:
To be a Mad Hatter, you need to be a little bit mad. So that’s why, at an age when my body temperature can flare up at any second, I wore a winter-weight, velvet jacket at high noon in August while walking at Ayala Park.
Since I’m only a little mad, I had a good reason for doing it.
I was among about 1,400 people who were members of teams, often with kooky names, walking a meandering path off and on for 24 hours to raise awareness about cancer and collect money for the American Cancer Society through Relay for Life, held annually in communities throughout the United States.
Chino’s Relay is one of the biggest and best because of the large number of participants it draws and the money it brings in. By 9 a.m. Sunday, participants had raised $220,594.
The team I joined, East Meets West for the Breast, chose Alice in Wonderland’s Mad Hatter’s tea party theme for its booth/campsite. I thought it might be fun to play the insane tea drinker. But even with the mild temperatures we had it got mighty hot and sticky wearing a velvet jacket, vest, long-sleeved poet’s shirt, high-water trousers, striped socks, crazy shoes and peacock plumed, oversized top hat. And let’s not even talk about the heavy white grease paint and garish eye and lip makeup I slathered on to complete the look actor Johnny Depp gave the Hatter in the most recent movie version of Wonderland.
Everyone at the relay seemed to be telling cancer, “Yeah, you’re tough, but we’re not afraid of you and we’re going to beat you.”
Part of the relay experience is staying at the campsite for 24 hours. Many campsites resembled family reunions, with everyone from babies to great-grandma in tow. You don’t have to spend the night. Many came and went, walking the relay path or helping with booth duties on a schedule.
These are the Relay moments I won’t soon forget:
•My mother, diagnosed with late stage colon cancer in 2003, marching along with the other survivors during the opening Survivors Lap and grinning from ear to ear as others whooped and hollered and gave the walkers high fives.
•Tim Rosenbloom, in his 30s and with active colon cancer, taking my 75-year-old mother under his wing for the Survivors Lap. Moma wasn’t sure she should be called a survivor because her cancer is active and considered incurable. “Walk with us,” Mr. Rosenbloom told her. His team, wearing brightly colored tie-dyed T-shirts, was hard to miss. It won the Most Humorous Hat award for a head-sized replica toilet.
•Three young boys from the Elias family’s Rock ‘n’ Rollers team holding photos of their great-grandfathers as their cousin Samantha Felix, 9, sang Miley Cyrus’ song “I Miss You.” All three great-grandfathers had died of lung cancer within a nine-month span.
•A bearded, burly man in a demure pink lady’s suit, apparently pressed reluctantly into duty for the Miss Relay Pageant (men dressing as women), being asked “What are you going to do after the pageant?” With mock malice in his voice, he replied, “Kill my wife.”
•Charleen King, of Isaiah’s Rock, explaining the source of the food for free meals for cancer survivors. “People came to our door all week with heads of lettuce, onions and tomatoes. One woman donated $50; that bought the paper plates,” she said. “These are people who don’t have that much money.”
•Tim Craddock-Henry, of Isaiah’s Rock, leading the relayers in the traditional “Howdy Neighbor” song that opens and closes the event. “Hello neighbor, howdy friend, so good to see you when I see you again…”
•The hush that fell over the relay site as lights went out and more than 1,000 paper bags, decorated with photos and messages to loved ones, glowed from the candles inside.
•Event leader Kevin Cisneroz asking those participating in the Survivors Lap to group themselves by the number of years they have had cancer, with those recently diagnosed in the front. “Now turn around and look behind you,” Mr. Cisneroz told those in the front, “Those are all the people who are surviving cancer.”
Update:
For the 10th time, I will take to the track at Chino Relay for Life. My mother Wanda Alberson and friend Tim Rosenbloom died seven days apart in 2012, after valiant fights against cancer.
Since 2012, I have lost a dear friend and co-worker Julie Gobin to cancer and I just learned last month that my cousin’s grandson Jayden Morton, a sweet, 13-year-old, has bone cancer. His leg was removed last week to stop the spread of the disease.
I continue to Relay because my Relay friends have become like family, supporting me when I am down and celebrating with me when things go well. They know that grief never really ends but it can be best fought by doing something to end this terrible disease.
I continue because relayers tell cancer, “you may have won some battles, but you are not going to beat us because together we are strong.”
