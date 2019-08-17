(Mr. Wood, the Champion’s Comic-Con reporter, tells how you can enjoy future Comic-Com events )
This year’s July Comic-Con at San Diego was so popular that it sold out last December. This event, the largest celebration of pop culture arts and entertainment in the world, is so coveted that the non-profit organizers raffle off chances just to purchase attendance badges (tickets).
It can get a little expensive to attend all four days plus Preview Night. Next year, if you’re not able to purchase a badge, you might try getting a “taste” by driving to San Diego for one day (I suggest Thursday or Friday). There are many free exhibits surrounding the San Diego Convention Center that do not require a badge.
For example, this year there was an Interactive Zone at Petco Park (across the street from Comic-Con) that didn’t require a badge to view the dozen or so exhibits too large to fit into the exhibit hall. It included “The Twilight Zone Experience”, “Ripley’s Believe It or Not Car Lot”, “James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke - The Mic”, “Hello Kitty Truck”, Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week”, “Impractical Jokers Museum” and more.
Walking a short distance in downtown San Diego, fans of Fox’s sci-fi show “The Orville” were able see for free displays of costumes, props, concept art, and a practical model of the “space ship” used in filming the TV series. In Balboa Park, fans were able to celebrate Batman’s 80th anniversary with “The Batman InExperience” at the still under construction Comic-Con Museum. Once completed in 2021, Comic-Con experience will be year-round.
To sign up for a free Comic-Con ID and to learn how to purchase badges, visit their website https://secure2.comic-con.org/memberid/.
There are other ways to “taste” the fun a little closer to home. These events are smaller but easier to attend:
Japan World Heroes – This weekend at the Pasadena Convention Center focuses on Kaiju and the various Tokusatsu series, like Ultraman, Kamen Rider, and Metal Heroes. Info: https://japanworldheroes.com.
Long Beach Comic Con – Aug. 31- Sept. 1, 2019 at the Convention Center features comic books and pop culture that showcases the exceptional works of writers, artists, and creators with exhibitors promoting related products. Entertaining and educational programs for all ages. Info: http://longbeachcomic con.com.
Frank and Son Collectible Show – Every Wednesday, 3-9 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.– 5 p.m. in a warehouse in the City of Industry, 19649 E. San Jose Ave. Like the exhibit hall at Comic-Con, although smaller. All types of collectibles including toys, trading cards, models, dolls, video games, board games, Disney items, Marvel and DC comics, movie and sports memorabilia, etc. Celebrity autograph signings. Admission and parking free. At https://www.frankandsonshow.net/.
SoPopCon – Oct. 20, 2019 is a new pop culture zone at the Sherman Oaks Street Fair on Ventura Boulevard between Kester and Van Nuys Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley. The zone will include cosplay, comics, games and art. The free street fair will also have carnival rides, a pet zone, live entertainment and exhibitors. Info: https://shermanoaksstreetfair.org/home.
Pasadena Comic and Toy Show – Jan. 19, 2020 at the Pasadena Convention Center. This show features special guests, artists, comic books and toys. Info: www.PasadenaComicAndToyShow.com.
WhedonCon 2020 – June 5-7, 2020 at the LA Airport Hilton, highlights shows, movies and ideas by screen writer, director and producer Joss Whedon. Info: www.whedoncon.com.
Robo Toy Fest – June 7, 2020 at the Pasadena Convention Center features toys including GI Joe’s and robots. Info: www.RoboToyFest.com.
WonderCon - April 10-12, 2020 at the Anaheim Convention Center, produced by San Diego’s Comic-Con International. The format and programs are very similar to its San Diego event and gives an idea of what to expect at Comic-Con. Find out more at https://www.comic-con.org/wca.
