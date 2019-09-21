One of the most important observances in our history slipped by this past week with little notice, partly because of the 9/11 focus. September 17 is made more important by the fact that 9/11 didn’t bury us, any more than did other terrible events in our history, including 4/12 (1861), 12/7 (1941) or 11/22 (1963).
Because of our constitutional structure, the United States survived these and other challenges and crises without going under. For this reason, observance of the birth of our great Constitution deserves annual recognition.
September 17 was Constitution Day and this is Constitution Week. I wonder how many classrooms observed it. September 17 was the day in 1787 that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia. The Constitution was only 100 years old when the Champion was born.
There is argument whether our constitution is a “living” document which should be looked at as adjusting to the times (sometimes referred to as the pragmatic approach), or a fixed law, which should be interpreted as originally written and approved. This decision lies with our Supreme Court, which has swayed back and forth according to politics.
Judge Richard A. Posner, influential American legal scholar on the federal court of appeals in the Midwest (Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin) on legal pragmatism:
I doubt there is any decision, legal or otherwise, which represents the final truth about anything because frames of reference, perspective or world view change over time.
He was against the court looking backward to an 18th century constitution, referred to as “originalism.” There are justices today who take a differing view.
Originally the supreme court was not directly endowed with the task of interpreting the law. It had to assume that on its own, and did so in 1803 under Chief Justice John Marshall.
In those days, government revenue was limited to taxes and excises on commerce, imports, etc.
There is nothing in the constitution about right of privacy or pursuit of happiness. As written it applied to white men only. Women were chattels and slave ownership was provided for. Only later amendments changed this.
The Second Amendment dealt with maintaining a militia in words that were different than the current interpretation. The conflict then was over whether the prime law of the land applied only to the federal government or to individual states also, an issue that had to be settled through a disastrously fatal civil war.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower said to a friend when the Little Rock school segregation crisis began:
“There must be respect for the constitution—which means the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the constitution—or we shall have chaos. We cannot possibly imagine a successful form of government in which every individual citizen would have the right to interpret the constitution according to his own convocations, beliefs and prejudices. Chaos would develop.”
Our constitution was the result of a tremendous amount of compromise by people who saw its completion as greater than their differences because of the need for their infant country to prevail over foreign attempts to subjugate them. Their effort not only endured but made the United States a model for other new nations everywhere. We should not lose sight of this.
