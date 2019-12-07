It’s pretty hard in this day of instant communications to keep a stiff upper lip. In the old days before social media people had all night or more to digest bad news. Or in even older days, until the next Extra! hit the streets. Now people have 30 minutes to absorb the world’s problems they often hear on “Breaking News.” Some can’t even wait that long before responding with their fingers (note our chief executive).
You can’t even go to Starbucks and read a newspaper in leisure over a cup of coffee and feel up to date, because Starbucks apparently doesn’t believe in such a practice anymore. It wants you out of there. Same feeling you get at the doctor’s office these days. Soon you’ll be able to visit your medical care on the internet anyway.
School education has not kept up with the problems caused by instant electronic communications. And now people are faced with turning their knowledge over to artificial intelligence, fed by algorithms.
Elmer Howell, the Nebraskan who took over the Champion in the early 1920s, observed at Thanksgiving in November 1922 that “Turkey Day comes next week. Going to try to be thankful for a few things that have not been as bad as they might have been and go to the auto races in the afternoon.” Probably well worth considering a century later. These days those auto races can be pretty hectic though, so his comment might be changed to “go to an Angels game in the afternoon.”
We’re faced with a lot of things these days that are really not new, just more intense. Your electricity off because of problems with power lines? Certain portions of Chino, “including the Champion where motors did a dipsydoodle a couple of times before going entirely dead,” went without electricity in 1922. Al Boyer, the local electrician was standing in the doorway of the Chino Lumber Company on Seventh Street (an area now occupied by the civic center) gazing at an “aeroplane” flying over at about 2,000 feet when an object fell, striking an Edison line, shutting down power for about three hours. When he reached the offending object, he ended up with a wild goose for Thanksgiving.
If we take the time, we can find a hint of today’s affairs in those times that now seem less strained to us but not to those who experienced them. Take vehicle safety for instance. A lot is made of air and weather disasters, yet more people are victims of regular road accidents that get little publicity. In fact, Chino’s history is full of some pretty tragic traffic accidents.
One of the most tragic occurred 50 years ago in September when two daughters, 7 and 6, of the Nagano family, which operated a nursery on the northwest corner of East End and Philadelphia, were killed and their two sisters injured by a hit-run driver. The girls were headed north along a road shoulder which narrowed at the intersection now shared by the city and county, and still is not well-defined. After extensive investigation, the Highway Patrol located the driver, a Pomona man with an extensive record, in Oklahoma. He was given two prison sentences of one to five years each.
The chance of a similar accident exists because despite numerous complaints about fruit and flower vendors at the side of the road, in some cases exposing children to harm, the county can’t make up its mind how to deal with it.
There were no paramedics in those days. In 1933 a Pomona battalion chief gave a 15-week first aid course to local firemen, most of them volunteers., at which they learned how to apply bandages and control bleeding.
This week I attended a presentation of life saving equipment at a Chino restaurant by the fire department which has a campaign to locate the automated external defibulators and trauma kits throughout the community where the public gathers, and train people how to use them. So far there are about 200 AEDs and 100 trauma kits scattered through Chino and Chino Hills. A far cry from the days when first aid-trained firefighters were the only medical aid available locally.
