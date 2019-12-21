Helen was pleased that Robert had liked the coat. She had been ashamed to give him something used for Christmas, but he needed a coat badly, and there wasn’t enough money to buy him a new one. This one looked like leather, although it was a tan polyvinyl. You don’t find those on the racks at the thrift shop.
She had painstakingly sewed up the torn lining in one sleeve, and the front pocket which had snagged on something at one time. The collar was cracking slightly on the inside, but some leather softener had helped here, and besides, nobody could see. It was a good thing Robert was tall and husky. The coat was XL. He looked sharp in it, and his smile was reward enough this Christmas morning.
She hadn’t asked her brother Ralph where he had gotten it. She was afraid to, not because he’d resent being questioned, which of course he would have, but because she didn’t want anything illicit on her conscience. He had sold it to her for $15. She also knew enough not to ask him why he pressed her so hard for the money. She had wanted time to make up her mind because that $15 would eat a hole in the meager allowance she got after food and rent came out of Robert’s unemployment check. But Ralph was anxious, and he was restless. He tended to be mean when he was restless, so she made up her mind quickly. She wanted him to leave.
What Ralph didn’t tell her was that he had found the coat at the movie theater. It had been left on a seat in the back row by someone who had either left or was taking a long intermission. Ralph had spotted it when the lights went on. He figured maybe the owner wasn’t coming back – until he missed the coat. He scooped it up but didn’t put it on because it was way too large for him. It would help him meet his crisis the next day without having to poke through cars in the parking lot that evening.
As for Helen, seeing her Robert in the coat made it all worthwhile. Maybe it would help him get the job he said he would try to find right after Christmas. Maybe it was the good luck charm they needed to straighten out the way things had gone since he was laid off two months ago.
Maybe these things never happened this way, but if they did I hope the good luck coat got Robert the job. It was a well-traveled coat – to Europe and Mexico and had served its owner well since he got it for Christmas several years ago. Maybe if this is the way it turned out I don’t have to feel so stupid about going off and leaving it on that theater seat.
A re-discovered Rolltop Roundup from Dec. 23, 1977, written by a younger journalist who was no Charles Dickens or O. Henry, but wanted to add to the Champion’s annual Christmas page.
