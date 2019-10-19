Summer turned into fall with many items needing cleaning up on my desk. I miss my old rolltop, which expired in our fire of 1971 and whose memory is the basis of the name of this column. Back then I would just shut down the cover of the desk and keep my office looking nice.
Here are some items that have been lying around on my open desk:
I always wonder what happens to the high powered expensive techies who goof up so badly that it costs customers and users millions of dollars. I’m thinking of the Department of Motor Vehicles, or at Twitter where phone numbers and email addresses that some users uploaded for security reasons were used to target them with advertising. Do the “experts” get scolded or canned or are the senior company officers to blame and still hold their jobs? Hopefully the 2020 Census has figured out how to do it right after the courts stepped in to block the politically controversial citizen question.
People not interested in sports may not care about the new controversy about paying amateurs, which has been approved by the California legislature. Its Fair Pay to Play Act (SB206) is opposed by the NCAA, meaning time ahead in courts and more fees for attorneys.
The NCAA, the college sports watchdog, feels it’s OK to give athletes free gym shoes and tee shirts with company insignia but not pay them directly for wearing them. I think we haven’t heard the last of this. If college athletes can now be paid cash for their work, what’s to keep debate team or orchestra members from doing so for cash. Falls under discrimination rules not to do so, I’d think. More legal costs ahead?
Speaking of the above, do people realize how much free advertising they give away that companies are willing to pay others dearly for? Every time you wear something with a private company’s name on it you’re robbing yourself of income or free gifts. The same goes for auto agency license plate holders. I was offered a free plate holder by a dealer with his name on it. It would cost me $25 otherwise. I figured they should be paying me to advertise their place. The only clothing I wear with a company name on it says “Champion.”
Some cities are scrambling to approve electronic billboards, which are designed to capture more attention from passing motorists. Most of these same cities have backed efforts to ban talking and texting on cell phones in vehicles because distracted driving is causing so many accidents. What gives here? Money of course. Local business wants the billboards, cities want the licensing and sales taxes so safety has a lower priority. So do aesthetics and visual amenities when cities abandon strict sign codes.
I remember when the Chino and Chino Hills councils kept a close eye on street signage. Chino Hills, which now makes monuments of them, felt it would hurt the city’s nice rural image in the early days. Chino wanted to avoid having Central Avenue and Riverside Drive look like Mission and Holt boulevards. That was the same city council that advocated restrictions on warehouse building, feeling they attracted the wrong kind of labor. How views change when big bucks come along.
I haven’t figured out yet why the legislature and governor feel that high school students need more sleep than those in junior high. Passing a law saying the older teens don’t have to start school until 8:30 a.m. while it’s OK for younger ones to go to class at 8 appears contrary.
This law, which goes into effect in another three years, is crazy because it fails to leave school day starts to local option based on conditions and economics, which parents and school boards can best decide. I suggest keeping existing opening times but provide study periods before regular classes to accommodate children who have to be out of the house early. This would give them supervised time to finish their excessive homework.
I guess we shouldn’t be too hard on incumbent politicians. Remember, they’re only proposing and voting bills in a way that will keep them elected. That’s the system we choose to live under. But how about those coming up, or seeking re-election? That’s the time to get tough on them. Recalls produce a lot of useless blather unless there is real crime involved. To recall a U.S. president you first must impeach him. A cause for impeachment is conviction for treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors, to be determined by the House. The Senate is the final court in the matter.
The current situation is this: Impeachment of Donald Trump is a political issue. The case for treason, bribery or other high crimes or misdemeanors has not yet been made, although the Democrats are trying hard, and probably won’t reach fulfillment by election time next year.
The Democrats have yet to come up with a solid presidential candidate to replace him, and it’s getting late. They need another FDR, Eisenhower or Reagan, someone who will sweep the public off its feet, and there is no one like that in sight yet for the Blue party. The current Democratic debates haven’t shown us such a candidate.
Don’t be in a rush to condemn the Trump administration for pulling out of Syria, leaving it to the Russians to cope with the Turkey-Kurd fight. Isn’t that what happened in reverse in Afghanistan, at our expense? Let the Russians spill their own blood. The Syrian government prefers that the Russ do it anyway. We can’t control the world, a lesson we should have learned in Vietnam at tremendous cost to our moral standing as well as a generation of young men. Economics, not guns. is a better weapon in today’s world. We should be the smart ones in this area.
As I said, just trying to clear my desk (or head of stress). Trouble is, there’s still a big pile waiting there.
(0) comments
