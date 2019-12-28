T
his is a good time to address a subject that’s been waiting its turn on my desk, because noise is part of the New Year tradition, and there will be plenty of it next Tuesday night.
We are a world full of it. Basically, noise is money. It calls attention, produces distraction, provides motivation and entertainment, and apparently to some is a comfort.
“Noise” has a negative definition in most dictionaries. It is described as a sound that is loud, unpleasant, unexpected or undesirable, then as a sound of any kind, such as “the only noise was the wind in the pines.” Also, a loud outcry or commotion.
When we used to ask my mother what she wanted for Christmas, we got her standard answer: “A little peace and quiet.”
I hate to eat at a noisy restaurant where you can hardly hear a companion’s conversation It’s worse when a television is on, too. I think some people like noise while eating because it means they don’t have to keep up an intelligent conversation. These days it also gives them more time to attend to cell phones and other electronic connections with the outside world. I’ve been at tables where four other companions were absorbed in their gadgets, and not just looking for discount coupons.
At home some people find comfort in having the TV on all day, whether they are listening or not, or even in the room. Apparently the noise is comforting. Others have to accept noise in their occupations, such as gardeners using leaf blowers, maids using vacuums, first responders using sirens and horns. Kids learn it in the school cafeteria.
I live on a busy street that is used by thrill seeking individuals to test the power of motorcycles, hot cars and even boom boxes. I had a set of those so-called sound-deadening windows installed. It’s still a noisy place.
People don’t even look up anymore when a helicopter is buzzing overhead, to say nothing of those jets coming out of Ontario International Airport, where the angle of the takeoff as well as the hours seem to have changed, for the worse. Fed-Ex, Amazon, USPS and other delivery services are trading noise for speedy delivery.
One of the world’s greatest inventions is the TV remote. I love the button marked “mute.” Particularly during the commercials and those extended weather reports that include the wind direction over Alaska. I also marvel that all the news channels run their weather reports at the same time. Likewise, their commercials. Collusion among broadcasters? Who’d of thunk it.
There may be hope on the horizon for the audio-bombarded. ASMR is short for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, a fairly new calming concept meant to create a pleasurable sensation in a hectic situation. It’s being taken seriously by some businesses such as JetBlue and Ikea. ASMR is designed to offset chaotic conditions that are alarming and stress-inducing. For more look it up in your quiet internet browser. Don’t be in a hurry, because it’s kind of complicated.
Meanwhile, Happy New Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.