I chatted with a couple of guys last week who felt the world, with all its problems, may soon be coming to an end. Since this does not fit in with my philosophy, I argued that people have been saying that for generations, and we’re still here.
I’m probably partly to blame for the sour grapes because of the “cup is half empty” views discussed here last week, such things as impeachment, war in the Middle East and electronic billboards.
So on the lighter side, I want to pass on the observation that the internet is full of social changes “proven” by overworked and not always scientific pollsters. For instance, I have learned from my electronic sources that most senior men like me continue to use bar soap at the bathroom sink instead of the squirt-on kind. It’s the younger set that prefers the latter. No reaction required, but really thought-provoking stuff.
An item from the Census Bureau says that in 1975, three in four 30-year-olds had married, had a child, were not currently enrolled in school and lived on their own. In 2015, just one in three had these characteristics. So, is this what we mean about the good old days? Probably for those grandparents still sheltering their children or taking care of grandchildren.
However, there are more young adults today with high school diplomas and in the labor force than there were 40 years go, although less with moderate income and home ownership among them. Should we blame this on international trade agreements, automation on the factory floor, climate change or all three?
I love to go back in history to prove we should stop worrying. For instance, take that time in Chino 90 years ago when the Champion headline talked about an attempt by gangsters to bribe city officials. Seems that some moonshiners out in the country, when caught by the Chino chief of police and his helper (practically the entire force), offered them and Judge Ralph C. Homan $100 each to let them go free. Confiscated as evidence were three large vats containing 2,350 gallons of grape mash, a 100-gallon still, 25 gallons of brandy, 270 gallons of grape wine, corn sugar, yeast and other equipment. The mash would be drained into sump holes and pumped into the still, the chief explained.
He called it one of the main sources of liquor supply in the district, this being during Prohibition. Bail was set at $2,500 each.
Liquor violations in that era ranked with marijuana violations here after World War II—truly detrimental to local society and key targets of law enforcement.
An earlier case, reported by the Champion in 1917, told of many hours spent by the local law officers keeping the Cottage Restaurant and its operator, Eda Brown, under surveillance for violating Prohibition, but without producing enough evidence to make an arrest. One night they watched full time, only to find out that Mrs. Brown and her rogue boy friend had gone to Los Angeles. At 1 a.m. the cops heard a car drive into town but couldn’t locate it immediately. Constable Tebo, who had gone home to bed, was called back out and the place was raided. Found were two boxes containing eight dozen half-pints of whiskey, a suitcase with more and several dozen bottles of beer. Mrs. Brown’s male friend, who had a record, was put in jail overnight. She was let go until the next morning.
The trial was transferred to Ontario when the defendants’ counsel claimed that a Chino judge and jury would be too prejudiced. The fun-loving Mrs. Brown made a farce out of it with her joking, and the pair were freed after they argued that the cops had failed to see them serving any liquor.
A 1908 Champion, on page 1, told the story of a popular young salesmen in one of the mercantile establishments in this city who found the name and address of a Los Angeles girl in a barrel of crackers. Correspondence immediately began and after a few letters had been exchanged, a date of meeting was arranged, and one bright Sunday morning the handsome young man was not in the least disappointed with his new friend and his many Chino acquaintances wondered what the outcome of the romance would be. Unfortunately I was unable to locate the outcome.
In that same era readers learned from High School Notes that the Junior class was working on Senior Latin composition and taking up Ovid as a preparatory step toward Virgil next year. As most of the class is more or less musical, they will set some of the verses to music, the report said. Not only has Latin disappeared from today’s curriculum, but so has Ovid.
The November 5, 1929 issue of the Champion carried a sad story that turned out to be redeeming of the sometimes discriminatory community before there was a GoFundMe website. Mr. and Mrs. T. A. Espinoza, well-known and respected pioneer ranch couple, were home late from a masquerade dance at the Opera House, and had prepared some coffee before retiring. The kitchen caught fire which completely destroyed their home on south Ramona Avenue before firemen could arrive. Most of their furniture, clothing and winter’s supply of canned goods were lost. Insurance covered only a portion of the loss but ranchers and friends in the area pitched in to secure funds and rebuild the home.
The Espinozas left a large family in Chino, including Alicia Cortez, for whom an elementary school is named.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.