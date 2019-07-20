The Roundup guy put up the “Gone Fishing” sign this past week so drew upon a 1967 column on that subject, disguised under the heading “Gambling” for reasons explained. Actually he was doing neither, but getting an eye repaired, gambling that it would come out OK and fishing for sympathy.
It might shock the purist to compare fishing with gambling, but I can’t think of a better comparison.
I suppose it could be argued that good fishing takes talent, and that a good yield is based on experience and technique. But then, so is blackjack and craps, as any winner will tell you.
But let’s face it – there’s a large amount of luck involved in both. Why else would a 12-year-old boy with a $15 fishing outfit come home with the limit while the well-equipped sportsman with the best of everything comes home empty-handed, or at best, with a couple of fish to show for a day’s work?
These thoughts occurred to me as I cast, time after time, into the pleasant waters of Lake Mary and Twin Lakes in the Mammoth country on the eastern side of the Sierras. This was a far cry from the cushy casinos of Stateline at Tahoe, where the only mountain breeze was created by the whir of slot machines, and where pulling the handle for one hour gave you more arm spasms than casting all day for rainbow.
What does a fisherman do? He invests heavily in equipment, bait and boats in hopes of a satisfactory return. But even with all this, his chances are unknown. He may rise early in the morning to “hit them right,” missing about as much sleep as his casino counterpart does by staying up half the night, still trying to “hit them right.”
He listens to the experts, tries to determine the right type of bait the local fishies have shown a preference for, gives an ear to the “old timer” or the lodge keeper, and then, like the amateur gambler, listens to anybody, like the busboy, the gas station man or the guy who seemed to be an expert because he looks like a veteran, but actually only arrived yesterday and hasn’t shaved yet.
In the casinos it’s man against the “system,” some inner mystery in which the odds favor the house but sooner or later should produce the great Bonanza.
It’s no different out there, throwing your line into the deep blue water. You know they stocked the lake the day before. Those water-breathing craniate vertebrates are down there, swimming around, just waiting for you. Biology says they’re basically stupid – the size of their brain bears this out.
There is a certain amount of known information about their habits and their instincts, including the fact that for no reason at all, even the biggest will rise to bait presented in some certain special way. Why else would an 8 1/2-year old catch the record fish out of the lake, and a 10-year-old pull out a pound and a halfer on a marshmallow? There has to be an awful lot of luck involved, just like the guy with 15 passes on the crap table.
Frankly, I’m wondering if gambling isn’t cheaper. We probably spent a total of 48 man-hours pushing bait into one-armed bandits and came out with a net loss of $15, pretty cheap entertainment if you want to call it that. And hitting a bell-ringing jackpot was every bit as much fun as pulling in an 8-inch hatchery-bred trout that didn’t seem to care one way or the other.
All like 48 hours was spent on fishing, with a net catch of three edible (a fourth was too small to count and too well hooked to throw back in). Net cost per fish was probably $10 each, not counting overhead, and that’s only because we inherited the bait from someone going home.
I spent one whole evening trying to get a rise with a “house specialty,” a sure thing of a fly designed to look like the resident mosquito, and highly recommended by the local bait peddler. No luck. My son had to settle for a fly that was a specialty of another lake 60 miles away (where I didn’t have any luck with it), and he proceeded to land two nice ones.
Now this is not disappointing, because no father can ignore the joy of a son catching his first fish. But after watching this performance, and seeing the string brought home by the kid in the cabin next door, and the limit caught by the vacationing gray-haired schoolteacher down the road, you become like the guy in the deodorant ads. You just can’t help thinking, “for gosh sakes, what’s the matter with me?”
