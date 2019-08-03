The Champion’s managing editor and a former publisher fill in this week for a distracted Rolltop Roundup columnist. Brenda Dunkle recalls the spirit of the traditional Chino Relay for Life at Ayala Park. Bruce Wood, who retired almost three years ago as publisher so that he and his wife could live near their daughter in Houston, Texas, returned for his traditional visit to San Diego’s Comic-Con, which he has covered for several years for the Champion.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.