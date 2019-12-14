Knead CATffeine is a magical place filled with adorable cats and kittens who are patiently waiting for their forever homes. Come in, order a caffeinated or non-caffeinated beverage (an additional fee), play with the cats, cuddle them, take selfies, and adopt them!
Knead CATffeine has created a place for students to do their homework, adults to do their paperwork, for all to answer emails or read a book while surrounding themselves with the joy of a feline friend.
Cat petting feels good but did you know that it can lower your blood pressure? Petting helps your body release a relaxation hormone which counteracts stress.
There is no time limit with the cats, stay for 15 minutes or hang out all day! While walk-in visits are available as space permits you can visit their website, www.kneadcatffeine.org to schedule your visit along with choosing which cat you would like to spend time with. The cost is a $20 donation to Priceless Pets, Chino Valley's no-kill pet shelter. All of the Knead CATffeine cats are rescues from and under the direct care of Priceless Pets. And should you fall in love with your cuddly kitty you may adopt him or her.
Knead CATffeine specials include: Wednesdays, bring in a case of Fancy Feast wet food and your visit is free.Thursdays are two for one, where two people can visit for the price of one. Gift cards to Knead CATffienine are available for that unusual Christmas gift perfect for your pet lover.
Knead CATffeine: 3560 Grand Ave. Unit J, Chino Hills, (909) 927-4577. Hours: Wednesday-Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
