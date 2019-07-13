Exercise is important for every member of a family, including the family dog.
Many dog owners find ways to incorporate their dogs into their own exercise routines in order to ensure their four-legged friends get enough physical activity each day. For example, dogs might come along on jogs around the neighborhood or join their owners on walks in the park. But what about those times when the weather is extreme? Heat waves might compromise dog owners’ efforts to get their pooches daily exercise. But there are many ways that dog owners can work around extreme weather to ensure Fido gets enough physical activity to stay healthy.
• Alter the time of your dog’s daily exercise routine. In conditions that are extremely hot, dog owners can change their routines so dogs get out and get some exercise during the times of day when the weather is temperate. Early morning and evening or even nighttime exercise sessions afford time to run around outdoors without doing so under the blazing summer sun. If walking dogs after sundown, dress them in reflective materials so they’re visible to oncoming motorists.
• Reduce the length of time spent outdoors. Cutting back on the time dogs spend outdoors in extreme weather is another way to protect them from the elements. Shorter, more frequent trips can ensure dogs get enough daily exercise while limiting their exposure to extreme weather. If dogs are accustomed to 30 minutes of running around in the backyard in the afternoon, break that down to three 10-minute sessions instead, spacing out each sessionsso dogs have time to recuperate.
• Exercise indoors if necessary. Avoid exercising dogs outdoors in especially extreme conditions. Rather than exposing dogs to extreme weather, make a game out of running up and down staircases or play fetch in a hallway to help dogs burn off their energy and get some exercise.
Extreme weather can be harmful to dogs. But there’s still ways to exercise pooches in periods of inclement weather.
