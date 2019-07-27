Priceless Pets Pet Mania Kids Day Camp
Pet Mania is an animal learning and interactive day camp that will include classroom activities, projects and lots of animal love and affection while promoting responsible pet ownership. The camp is available to children grades kindergarten through 6th.
Aquatics Animals: Aug 5 - 9 • 8:30am-2:30pm • $150
Visit with life under the sea.
Upland Animal Shelter (Landacena Building)
1325 San Bernardino Road, Upland
8th Anniversary Open House
Saturday, August 3rd, 2019
Pet 'N' Vets
Join Pets 'N' Vets celebrate their 8th Anniversary in Chino Hills.
10am-1pm: Free Food, Raffle Prizes including a 50" Flat Screen TV, Games, Gift Card Giveaways, Amazon Echo Giveaways and Tours of the Facility.
2pm-6pm: Low cost vaccine clinic
4200 Chino Hills Pkwy., Ste. 680, Chino Hills
909-597-1300 • www.petsnvetschinohills.com
Pets invited
